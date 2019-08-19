Proposal on trees in Little Rock's Heights neighborhood soon for agenda

A proposed ordinance dealing with regulations on trees in Little Rock's Heights neighborhood will likely be added to the city board's agenda this week.

Earlier this year, the Little Rock Planning Commission unanimously approved a measure that would establish a design overlay district in the area, requiring developers and property owners to preserve trees or plant new ones when building.

Some residents of the neighborhood and proponents of the regulations expressed concerns about losing the area's tree cover, while others opposed the proposal saying it posed a threat to property rights.

The measure requires approval by the Little Rock Board of Directors, but there's been a delay in getting it on the agenda as the proposed ordinance undergoes revisions.

"Neither side is just totally happy, so it probably is a good thing," City Manager Bruce Moore said of the holdup.

Moore requested that the city board add it to Tuesday's agenda for a vote, a move city directors must approve.