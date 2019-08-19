Travs ride long ball to victory

Home runs by Kyle Lewis, Cal Raleigh and Logan Taylor helped led the Arkansas Travelers to a 7-1 victory over the Springfield Cardinals on Sunday at Hammons Field in Springfield, Mo.

Lewis gave the Travelers a 3-0 lead in the third inning with a three-run shot. His home run was preceded by a double by Donnie Walton and a walk to Evan White. Lewis then took a 1-1 pitch from Alex Fagalde over the left-field wall to break a scoreless tie.

In the sixth inning, Raleigh took Ronnie Williams' pitch over the right-field wall to make it 4-0. After Mike Ahmed popped out, Luis Liberato singled through the hole at shortstop and Taylor took the next pitch from Williams over the right-field wall to make it 6-0.

The Travelers pushed it to 7-0 in the eighth inning when Liberato doubled to right-center field and Walton singled to center to score him.

The Cardinals got their run in the eighth inning. Kramer Robertson reached on an error by pitcher Jack Anderson, moved to second on Rayder Ascanio's single and scored on Yariel Gonzalez's double.

Logan Gilbert (4-2) picked up the victory, throwing 5 scoreless innings, giving up 2 hits and striking out 8 while walking 3. Liberato led the Travelers by going 3 for 4 with 2 runs scored. Walton went 2 for 4 with a 1 run scored and 1 RBI. Lewis went 2 for 5 with 3 RBI.

Conner Capel had two of the Cardinals six hits.

ARKANSAS AB R H BI S'FIELD AB R H BI

Walton, ss 4 1 2 1 Robertsn, 2b 3 1 1 0

Kelenic, cf 4 0 0 0 Ascanio, ss 3 0 1 0

White, 1b 4 1 1 0 Gonzalez, lf 4 0 1 1

Lewis, dh 5 1 2 3 Mieses, rf 4 0 0 0

Cowan, 2b 5 0 1 0 Montero, 3b 4 0 0 0

Raleigh, c 4 1 1 1 Capel, rf 4 0 2 0

Ahmd, 3b-ss 4 0 0 0 O'Keefe, c 4 0 0 0

Liberato, rf 4 2 3 0 Chinea, dh 3 0 1 0

Taylor, lf-3b 4 1 1 2 Kirtley, 1b 2 0 0 0

TOTALS 38 7 11 7 totals 31 1 6 1

Arkansas 003 003 010 -- 7 11 1

Springfield 000 000 010 -- 1 6 1

E -- Anderson, Kirtley. DP -- Arkansas 3, Springfield 1. LOB -- Arkansas 7, Springfield 6. 2B -- Walton, Liberato, Gonzalez. HR -- Lewis (11), Raleigh (3), Taylor (5). SB -- Walton, Cowan.

Arkansas IP H R ER BB SO

Gilbert W, 4-2 5 2 0 0 3 8

Gerber 1 0 0 0 0 0

Warren 12/3 1 0 0 0 1

Andereson 11/3 3 1 0 0 0

SPRINGFIELD IP H R ER BB SO

Fagalde L, 3-4 42/3 5 3 3 1 3

Williams 1 3 3 3 2 0

Dobzanski 11/3 1 0 0 0 1

Patterson 1 2 1 1 0 0

Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires -- Home: Hernandez; First: Moreno; Third: Matamoros. Time -- 3:01. Attendance -- 4,926.

Sports on 08/19/2019