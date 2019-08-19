Washington County marriage licenses issued

Aug. 8
Fidel Cabrales Rivera, 51, and Lorenza Nevarez Diaz, 40, both of Springdale
Walter Wesley Cochran, 71, and Nanette Lynn Weaver, 62, both of Canton, Texas
Robert William Dolan, 64, and Barbara Jane Patterson, 60, both of Prairie Grove
Daniel Harrison Hagood, 29, and Julia Felesha Holliday, 26, both of Hollywood, Fla.
Matthew Curtis Hairston, 40, and Emily Kate Elkins, 40, both of Fayetteville
Michael Glen Quinn, 35, and Johnna Carol Sweatman, 30, both of Farmington
Shawn Marcus Sides, 25, Collinsville, Texas, and Leslie Kaylin Dent, 24, Steele, Mo.
Angel Josue Zelaya, 22, and Eliza Madia Quintanilla, 21, both of Springdale
Aug. 9
Steven Henry Bassett, 40, and Melissa Sue Cook, 36, both of Fayetteville
Juan Antonio Bolanos Aguilar, 49, and Mirna Yanira Estrada, 39, both of Springdale
Michael Mario Buckner, 26, and Ashley Sara Lambright, 18, both of Fayetteville
Agustin Carrillo Amaya, 43, and Ena Mabel Moreno Mancia, 35, both of Springdale
Jeremy Allen Copeland, 39, and Jennifer Renee Kelley, 29, both of Fayetteville
Justin Edward Dickson, 36, and Sierra Lynn Fiedler Childress, 24, both of Fayetteville
Zackary James Griffin, 26, and Savannah Jo Leger, 22, both of Elkins
Mason Thomas Anthony Hunter, 20, and Hannah Elizabeth Graham, 22, both of Elkins
Sean Michael Jimenez, 41, and Lilia Rosalba Castaneda Mesta, 40, both of Springdale
Thomas Daniel Johnson, 53, and Dana Lynn Canfield, 41, both of Lincoln
Michael Thomas King, 72, and Diana K. Howard, 68, both of Fayetteville
Lane Micheal Phelan, 21, and Cassandra Darlene Piearcy, 21, both of Lincoln
Edward Joseph Reilly III, 40, and Jessica Ann Nasby, 37, both of Springdale
Milton Antonio Reyes Anaya, 28, and Jamie Renee Barranca, 30, both of Springdale
Seth Michael Sapp, 26, and Georgia Ann Poplin, 20, both of Prairie Grove
Rafael Solorzano-Fuentes, 66, and Margarita Mendoza-Garcia, 56, both of Springdale
Aug. 12
James Randall Andress Jr., 56, and Patricia Mary Holt, 60, both of Fayetteville
Joshua G. Byrd, 40, and Candace Anae' Ragsdale, 32, both of Carrier, Okla.
Robert Moses Moore, 30, and Debretta Leigh Verser, 26, both of Fayetteville
Patrick O'Brien Vaden, 43, and Ashley Nicole Walters, 32, both of Fayetteville
Aug. 13
Casey Brooks Carroll, 27, and Brooke Jean Brenaman, 24, both of Witter
Matthew Aaron Harris, 37, and Javier Antonio Rodriguez Bultron, 23, both of Fayetteville
Cesar Oswaldo Lopez Pleitez, 24, and Shelby Lynn Curtis, 23, both of Farmington
Ricardo Munoz Salinas, 37, and Emma Sofia Marquez, 25, both of Springdale
Aug. 14
Garrett Easton Acher, 25, and Mikayla Victoria Conarroe, 23, both of Farmington
Derrick Laron Criss, 30, and Cherry Lynn Long, 33, both of Springdale
Tyler David Domingues, 26, and Erika Raquel Gamarra, 26, both of Springdale
Kacy Delynn Demond Givens, 22, Cabot, and Savanna Cheyenne Thornton, 20, Fayetteville
John Garcia Hernandez, 28, and Marian Lizbeth Ortiz Esparza, 26, both of Springdale
Julian Desmond Johnson, 22, and Linh Thi Tran, 20, both of Springdale
Byron Tomarkers Lawrence, 34, and Miranda Ann Reamy, 23, both of Farmington
Brandon Michael Morris, 35, and Kimberleigh Lucille Bertaux, 30, both of Springdale
Gary Steven Richardson Jr., 41, Centerton, and Samantha Grace Mercer, 38, Fayetteville
Michael Wren Wheeler, 43, and Jeanne Marie Simons, 51, both of Stilwell, Okla.
NW News on 08/19/2019
Print Headline: Marriage licenses
