Washington County marriage licenses issued

Aug. 8

Fidel Cabrales Rivera, 51, and Lorenza Nevarez Diaz, 40, both of Springdale

Walter Wesley Cochran, 71, and Nanette Lynn Weaver, 62, both of Canton, Texas

Robert William Dolan, 64, and Barbara Jane Patterson, 60, both of Prairie Grove

Daniel Harrison Hagood, 29, and Julia Felesha Holliday, 26, both of Hollywood, Fla.

Matthew Curtis Hairston, 40, and Emily Kate Elkins, 40, both of Fayetteville

Michael Glen Quinn, 35, and Johnna Carol Sweatman, 30, both of Farmington

Shawn Marcus Sides, 25, Collinsville, Texas, and Leslie Kaylin Dent, 24, Steele, Mo.

Angel Josue Zelaya, 22, and Eliza Madia Quintanilla, 21, both of Springdale

Aug. 9

Steven Henry Bassett, 40, and Melissa Sue Cook, 36, both of Fayetteville

Juan Antonio Bolanos Aguilar, 49, and Mirna Yanira Estrada, 39, both of Springdale

Michael Mario Buckner, 26, and Ashley Sara Lambright, 18, both of Fayetteville

Agustin Carrillo Amaya, 43, and Ena Mabel Moreno Mancia, 35, both of Springdale

Jeremy Allen Copeland, 39, and Jennifer Renee Kelley, 29, both of Fayetteville

Justin Edward Dickson, 36, and Sierra Lynn Fiedler Childress, 24, both of Fayetteville

Zackary James Griffin, 26, and Savannah Jo Leger, 22, both of Elkins

Mason Thomas Anthony Hunter, 20, and Hannah Elizabeth Graham, 22, both of Elkins

Sean Michael Jimenez, 41, and Lilia Rosalba Castaneda Mesta, 40, both of Springdale

Thomas Daniel Johnson, 53, and Dana Lynn Canfield, 41, both of Lincoln

Michael Thomas King, 72, and Diana K. Howard, 68, both of Fayetteville

Lane Micheal Phelan, 21, and Cassandra Darlene Piearcy, 21, both of Lincoln

Edward Joseph Reilly III, 40, and Jessica Ann Nasby, 37, both of Springdale

Milton Antonio Reyes Anaya, 28, and Jamie Renee Barranca, 30, both of Springdale

Seth Michael Sapp, 26, and Georgia Ann Poplin, 20, both of Prairie Grove

Rafael Solorzano-Fuentes, 66, and Margarita Mendoza-Garcia, 56, both of Springdale

Aug. 12

James Randall Andress Jr., 56, and Patricia Mary Holt, 60, both of Fayetteville

Joshua G. Byrd, 40, and Candace Anae' Ragsdale, 32, both of Carrier, Okla.

Robert Moses Moore, 30, and Debretta Leigh Verser, 26, both of Fayetteville

Patrick O'Brien Vaden, 43, and Ashley Nicole Walters, 32, both of Fayetteville

Aug. 13

Casey Brooks Carroll, 27, and Brooke Jean Brenaman, 24, both of Witter

Matthew Aaron Harris, 37, and Javier Antonio Rodriguez Bultron, 23, both of Fayetteville

Cesar Oswaldo Lopez Pleitez, 24, and Shelby Lynn Curtis, 23, both of Farmington

Ricardo Munoz Salinas, 37, and Emma Sofia Marquez, 25, both of Springdale

Aug. 14

Garrett Easton Acher, 25, and Mikayla Victoria Conarroe, 23, both of Farmington

Derrick Laron Criss, 30, and Cherry Lynn Long, 33, both of Springdale

Tyler David Domingues, 26, and Erika Raquel Gamarra, 26, both of Springdale

Kacy Delynn Demond Givens, 22, Cabot, and Savanna Cheyenne Thornton, 20, Fayetteville

John Garcia Hernandez, 28, and Marian Lizbeth Ortiz Esparza, 26, both of Springdale

Julian Desmond Johnson, 22, and Linh Thi Tran, 20, both of Springdale

Byron Tomarkers Lawrence, 34, and Miranda Ann Reamy, 23, both of Farmington

Brandon Michael Morris, 35, and Kimberleigh Lucille Bertaux, 30, both of Springdale

Gary Steven Richardson Jr., 41, Centerton, and Samantha Grace Mercer, 38, Fayetteville

Michael Wren Wheeler, 43, and Jeanne Marie Simons, 51, both of Stilwell, Okla.

NW News on 08/19/2019