Washington County restaurant inspections roundup

Critical violations are defined as items relating directly to factors that lead to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations are defined as items that relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

July 25

Dairy Queen Grill & Chill

310 W. Main St., Farmington

Critical violations: An employee's drink cup did not have a lid and straw.

Noncritical violations: None

Dunkin' Donuts

2894 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: A food employee did not wash hands between glove changes.

Noncritical violations: None

Gabriela's

330 E. Main St., Farmington

Critical violations: Foods were not date-marked as needed.

Noncritical violations: None

Harps

1780 Crossover Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Two ceiling light fixtures need shielding.

Newk's

637 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 104, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Surfaces of shelves in the walk-in cooler and food preparation area need cleaning.

Panda Restaurant

3050 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Foods were not covered in cold holding. Bowls on the bottom shelf near the dishwasher had liquid and food particles inside them; the bowls must be cleaned and sanitized before use.

Noncritical violations: The area around the outside trash container needs cleaning.

Vault

112 W. Center St., Suite B001, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: One cold-holding unit does not have a thermometer.

Acambaro

2605 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: A bucket of sanitizer was not labeled. There were no paper towels at the handwashing sink in the bar area; the handwashing sink in the bar area was not accessible.

Noncritical violations: The concentration of sanitizer in the wiping cloth bucket was too low. The prep table thermometer is not accurate. The ice scoop was stored on top of the ice machine. A cardboard box of foam cups was stored in contact with the floor. The interior of a prep table and the shelves in the walk-in cooler need cleaning.

July 26

Harps

1274 N. Colorado Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Raw meat was stored on a shelf above ready-to-eat food, repeat violation.

Noncritical violations: None

Harps - Deli/Bakery

1274 N. Colorado Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Hot water was not accessible at a handwashing sink.

Noncritical violations: None

Mariachi's Grill and Cantina

4201 N. Shiloh Drive, Space 1790, Fayetteville

Critical violations: A food employee did not wash hands and change gloves between tasks. Chili relleno was held past its discard date.

Noncritical violations: Wiping cloths were being used to clean cutting boards, knives and other food contact surfaces; wiping cloths for counters and other equipment must be kept in chemical sanitizer between uses; cloths used for wiping food spills from nonfood contact surfaces must be dry and cannot be used for any other purposes; cloths used for wiping food contact surfaces must be kept separate from cloths used for other purposes.

Penguin Ed's Bar-B-Que

2773 Mission Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: A food employee's drink in the baking area did not have a lid. A food employee did not wash hands between glove changes.

Noncritical violations: Several food employees were not wearing beard restraints when necessary.

July 29

Mong Dynasty North

3101 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Raw chicken and raw eggs were stored above ready-to-eat foods.

Noncritical violations: Bags of carrots were stored in contact with the walk-in cooler floor. A spoon for rice was stored in water in between uses. Soy sauce buckets were being reused for food storage. The ceiling above the food preparation area needs repair.

Pesto Cafe

1830 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Follow-up inspection.

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The posted retail food permit was expired.

Western Sizzlin

3492 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: A salad bar was not maintaining food temperatures of 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: The drain near the walk-in cooler needs cleaning.

Wood Stone Craft Pizza

3619 Mall Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The soda gun nozzle in the bar area needs cleaning. A single-service cup was stored in a container of Parmesan cheese.

July 30

Just Like Home Childcare West

3395 W. Mount Comfort Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: There were no paper towels at a handwashing sink.

Noncritical violations: Frozen chicken was not being thawed in accordance to established procedures. Food workers were not wearing proper hair restraints.

Kiko Rice & Noodle

25 E. Main St., Farmington

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: One refrigerator does not have thermometer.

Loafin Joe's

201 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: An employee made bare hand contact with food while slicing cheese.

Noncritical violations: The nonfood contact surface of the ice machine needs cleaning.

July 31

East Buffet

1320 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Shrimp and chicken were at 112-118 degrees in hot holding. Sliced tomatoes and shredded lettuce were not at 41 degrees or below in a food bar.

Noncritical violations: The posted retail food permit was expired.

Mazzio's Italian Eatery

1301 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Wire shelves in the walk-in cooler need cleaning.

Penguin Ed's Bar-B-Que

230 S. East St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Two containers of macaroni and cheese and two containers of ready-to-eat beans were held past their discard dates.

Noncritical violations: None

Popeye's

538 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale

Complaint inspection.

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Small drains on the floor were not covered. Two tiles in the floor of the food preparation area need to be repaired.

Sala Thai

1241 Martin Luther King Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Foods were not date-marked as needed.

Noncritical violations: None

Sammich Love

107 E. Emma Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Eggs were stored above packaged, ready-to-eat foods.

Noncritical violations: A mop sink needs to be installed.

Shogun Ginger

1163 W. Martin Luther King Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: The handwashing sink in the kitchen is not working. Containers of food in cold holding were not covered.

Noncritical violations: The scoop for the bulk flour container was stored with the handle in contact with flour.

Subway

1680 N. College Ave., Suite 7, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Except for a plain ring such as a wedding band, food workers may not wear jewelry on their arms and hands while preparing food. The water line for the soda fountain was not connected.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

July 25 -- Dollar General, 3365 S. Old Missouri Road, Springdale; Messhall 45, 1830 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville; Subway, 188 W. Main St., Suite 1, Farmington; Taco Bell, 176 Joyce Blvd., Fayetteville; Zuppa Zuppa Soup Kitchen, 704 S. Washington Ave., Fayetteville.

July 26 -- Farmer's Table Cafe, 1079 S. School Ave., Fayetteville; Gusano's Pizza, 1267 Steamboat Drive, Suite 22, Fayetteville, follow-up inspection; Kid's Unlimited Learning Academy, 1268 Electric Ave., Springdale, follow-up inspection; Little Prayers Daycare, 4000A Johnson Road, Suite 1, 2 and 3, Springdale; McDonald's, 1870 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville, complaint inspection; Mz. Diana's Pride & Joy, 4507 Johnson Road, Springdale.

July 29 -- Bucks of Asia, 2141 N. College Ave., Fayetteville, follow-up inspection; CVS, 2402 N. College Ave., Fayetteville.

July 30-- Baba Boudans, 701 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; Chuck's Cake Shoppe, 407 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; Esquina Salvadorena, 1300 N. Thompson St., Suite E, Springdale; Road Runner, 357 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; Sub Station, 201 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville.

July 31 -- Fayetteville Creative School, 57 Colt Square Drive, Fayetteville; Los Mexican Grill, 372 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville.

NW News on 08/19/2019