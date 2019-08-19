Washington County restaurant inspections roundup

Critical violations are defined as items relating directly to factors that lead to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations are defined as items that relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.
July 25
Dairy Queen Grill & Chill
310 W. Main St., Farmington
Critical violations: An employee's drink cup did not have a lid and straw.
Noncritical violations: None
Dunkin' Donuts
2894 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale
Critical violations: A food employee did not wash hands between glove changes.
Noncritical violations: None
Gabriela's
330 E. Main St., Farmington
Critical violations: Foods were not date-marked as needed.
Noncritical violations: None
Harps
1780 Crossover Road, Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Two ceiling light fixtures need shielding.
Newk's
637 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 104, Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Surfaces of shelves in the walk-in cooler and food preparation area need cleaning.
Panda Restaurant
3050 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale
Critical violations: Foods were not covered in cold holding. Bowls on the bottom shelf near the dishwasher had liquid and food particles inside them; the bowls must be cleaned and sanitized before use.
Noncritical violations: The area around the outside trash container needs cleaning.
Vault
112 W. Center St., Suite B001, Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: One cold-holding unit does not have a thermometer.
Acambaro
2605 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Critical violations: A bucket of sanitizer was not labeled. There were no paper towels at the handwashing sink in the bar area; the handwashing sink in the bar area was not accessible.
Noncritical violations: The concentration of sanitizer in the wiping cloth bucket was too low. The prep table thermometer is not accurate. The ice scoop was stored on top of the ice machine. A cardboard box of foam cups was stored in contact with the floor. The interior of a prep table and the shelves in the walk-in cooler need cleaning.
July 26
Harps
1274 N. Colorado Drive, Fayetteville
Critical violations: Raw meat was stored on a shelf above ready-to-eat food, repeat violation.
Noncritical violations: None
Harps - Deli/Bakery
1274 N. Colorado Drive, Fayetteville
Critical violations: Hot water was not accessible at a handwashing sink.
Noncritical violations: None
Mariachi's Grill and Cantina
4201 N. Shiloh Drive, Space 1790, Fayetteville
Critical violations: A food employee did not wash hands and change gloves between tasks. Chili relleno was held past its discard date.
Noncritical violations: Wiping cloths were being used to clean cutting boards, knives and other food contact surfaces; wiping cloths for counters and other equipment must be kept in chemical sanitizer between uses; cloths used for wiping food spills from nonfood contact surfaces must be dry and cannot be used for any other purposes; cloths used for wiping food contact surfaces must be kept separate from cloths used for other purposes.
Penguin Ed's Bar-B-Que
2773 Mission Blvd., Fayetteville
Critical violations: A food employee's drink in the baking area did not have a lid. A food employee did not wash hands between glove changes.
Noncritical violations: Several food employees were not wearing beard restraints when necessary.
July 29
Mong Dynasty North
3101 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Critical violations: Raw chicken and raw eggs were stored above ready-to-eat foods.
Noncritical violations: Bags of carrots were stored in contact with the walk-in cooler floor. A spoon for rice was stored in water in between uses. Soy sauce buckets were being reused for food storage. The ceiling above the food preparation area needs repair.
Pesto Cafe
1830 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Follow-up inspection.
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: The posted retail food permit was expired.
Western Sizzlin
3492 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale
Critical violations: A salad bar was not maintaining food temperatures of 41 degrees or below.
Noncritical violations: The drain near the walk-in cooler needs cleaning.
Wood Stone Craft Pizza
3619 Mall Ave., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: The soda gun nozzle in the bar area needs cleaning. A single-service cup was stored in a container of Parmesan cheese.
July 30
Just Like Home Childcare West
3395 W. Mount Comfort Road, Fayetteville
Critical violations: There were no paper towels at a handwashing sink.
Noncritical violations: Frozen chicken was not being thawed in accordance to established procedures. Food workers were not wearing proper hair restraints.
Kiko Rice & Noodle
25 E. Main St., Farmington
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: One refrigerator does not have thermometer.
Loafin Joe's
201 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville
Critical violations: An employee made bare hand contact with food while slicing cheese.
Noncritical violations: The nonfood contact surface of the ice machine needs cleaning.
July 31
East Buffet
1320 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Critical violations: Shrimp and chicken were at 112-118 degrees in hot holding. Sliced tomatoes and shredded lettuce were not at 41 degrees or below in a food bar.
Noncritical violations: The posted retail food permit was expired.
Mazzio's Italian Eatery
1301 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Wire shelves in the walk-in cooler need cleaning.
Penguin Ed's Bar-B-Que
230 S. East St., Fayetteville
Critical violations: Two containers of macaroni and cheese and two containers of ready-to-eat beans were held past their discard dates.
Noncritical violations: None
Popeye's
538 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale
Complaint inspection.
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Small drains on the floor were not covered. Two tiles in the floor of the food preparation area need to be repaired.
Sala Thai
1241 Martin Luther King Blvd., Fayetteville
Critical violations: Foods were not date-marked as needed.
Noncritical violations: None
Sammich Love
107 E. Emma Ave., Springdale
Critical violations: Eggs were stored above packaged, ready-to-eat foods.
Noncritical violations: A mop sink needs to be installed.
Shogun Ginger
1163 W. Martin Luther King Blvd., Fayetteville
Critical violations: The handwashing sink in the kitchen is not working. Containers of food in cold holding were not covered.
Noncritical violations: The scoop for the bulk flour container was stored with the handle in contact with flour.
Subway
1680 N. College Ave., Suite 7, Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Except for a plain ring such as a wedding band, food workers may not wear jewelry on their arms and hands while preparing food. The water line for the soda fountain was not connected.
The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:
July 25 -- Dollar General, 3365 S. Old Missouri Road, Springdale; Messhall 45, 1830 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville; Subway, 188 W. Main St., Suite 1, Farmington; Taco Bell, 176 Joyce Blvd., Fayetteville; Zuppa Zuppa Soup Kitchen, 704 S. Washington Ave., Fayetteville.
July 26 -- Farmer's Table Cafe, 1079 S. School Ave., Fayetteville; Gusano's Pizza, 1267 Steamboat Drive, Suite 22, Fayetteville, follow-up inspection; Kid's Unlimited Learning Academy, 1268 Electric Ave., Springdale, follow-up inspection; Little Prayers Daycare, 4000A Johnson Road, Suite 1, 2 and 3, Springdale; McDonald's, 1870 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville, complaint inspection; Mz. Diana's Pride & Joy, 4507 Johnson Road, Springdale.
July 29 -- Bucks of Asia, 2141 N. College Ave., Fayetteville, follow-up inspection; CVS, 2402 N. College Ave., Fayetteville.
July 30-- Baba Boudans, 701 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; Chuck's Cake Shoppe, 407 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; Esquina Salvadorena, 1300 N. Thompson St., Suite E, Springdale; Road Runner, 357 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; Sub Station, 201 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville.
July 31 -- Fayetteville Creative School, 57 Colt Square Drive, Fayetteville; Los Mexican Grill, 372 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville.
