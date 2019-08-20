Sections
$1.5M set aside for veterans' legal clinic in Arkansas

by The Associated Press | Today at 1:58 p.m. 1comment
story.lead_photo.caption Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge are shown in this 2018 file photo.

Arkansas' governor and attorney general are setting aside $1.5 million to create a legal services clinic for military veterans.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge on Tuesday announced they were each allocating $750,000 to create the University of Arkansas Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law's Veterans Legal Services Clinic. The clinic is the first of its kind in Arkansas and will enable students at the law school to provide legal services free of charge to veterans throughout the state.

Enrolled students will be trained to represent veterans on various legal issues under the supervision of a clinical facilitator. The clinic will also provide free continuing legal education for practicing attorneys on veteran-specific legal issues.

  • UoABarefootPhdFICYMCA
    August 20, 2019 at 3:01 p.m.

    So when the state comes trying to screw veterans they will have a "public" defender.

    despicable.
    these people in all branches of government left or right are just a bunch of rapists.
