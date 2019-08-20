8 inductions set for Hall of Fame

Seven individual inductees and one organization will be honored at the Arkansas Women’s Hall of Fame’s fifth annual induction ceremony Aug. 29 at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock.

The event originated as, and continues to be, a partnership between the North Little Rock Chamber of Commerce and the Arkansas Business Publishing Group of Little Rock. The North Little Rock Chamber manages this year’s event.

The nonprofit Women’s Hall of Fame was created to honor women whose contributions have influenced the direction of their communities or the state. Inductees include both living and deceased women who have had an impact on women’s rights in the state. More information on the inductees and the event is available at ARWomensHallofFame.com.

Tickets are $200 each or $2,000 for a table of 10. Tickets are available through the North Little Rock Chamber of Commerce at (501) 372-5959, or by visiting the Hall of Fame website.