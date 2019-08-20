ASU football coach's wife dies after cancer battle

Wendy Anderson, the wife of Arkansas State University football coach Blake Anderson, died late Monday after battling breast cancer for more than two years, her husband announced on Twitter on Tuesday morning.

ASU said on Monday that Blake Anderson was taking a leave of absence from the team to be with Wendy.

He wrote on Twitter shortly after 5:15 a.m. that Wendy "passed as peacefully & gracefully as you could ever hope just a few minutes before midnight with me laying right beside her."

"I have been so blessed to have her by my side each day for the past 27 years," he added. "Thank you so much to all who have walked, prayed, cried, and loved her through this brutal 2 year battle."

Wendy Anderson, 49, has been battling breast cancer since April 2017. Blake Anderson said last month at Sun Belt media day in New Orleans that Wendy's condition was severe.

