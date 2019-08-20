Authorities search for presumed drowning victim in Arkansas lake

Bull Shoals Lake is shown in this file photo.

Authorities in Baxter County were looking Tuesday morning for a man who is believed to have drowned near Bull Shoals Dam.

Shortly before 1 p.m. on Monday, the Baxter County sheriff’s office was notified of a possible drowning in the Lakeview Marina area on Bull Shoals Lake, according to a news release by the agency.

A witness told authorities Ralph Rush, 64, of Lakeview was last seen near the water’s edge at about 10 a.m. About two hours later, the witness found Rush's walker and a submerged cellphone in the lake, Baxter County sheriff’s Capt. Jeff Lewis said.

According to authorities, the man's wallet, which held his driver’s license, was located “near the water’s edge.”

The search was ongoing on Tuesday morning.