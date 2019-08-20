The World in Brief

A helicopter helps in the effort to battle the wildfire Monday on Spain’s Gran Canaria island.

Canary Islanders flee 'monster' wildfire

LISBON, Portugal -- A major, out-of-control wildfire in Spain's Canary Islands was throwing flames 160 feet into the air on Monday, forcing emergency workers to evacuate more than 9,000 people, authorities said.

The blaze -- described by the local fire department as "a monster" -- was racing across parched woodlands into Tamadaba Natural Park, regarded as one of the jewels on Gran Canaria, a mountainous volcanic island in the Atlantic Ocean archipelago off northwest Africa.

Famous for its beaches and mountains, Gran Canaria and its capital, Las Palmas, are popular European vacation destinations. The blaze was in a rugged inland area known as the central highlands, and some tourists had to leave rural hotels as a precaution, the island's government said.

Tourists on the coast could see billowing clouds of gray smoke being blown out to sea. Las Palmas international airport was working normally, authorities said.

Canary Islands President Angel Victor Torres said 1,100 firefighters were being deployed in shifts along with 16 water-dropping aircraft to battle the blaze that started Saturday afternoon. The local government said around 23 square miles had been charred in just 48 hours, villages were evacuated and two dozen roads were closed.

Emergency workers faced huge flames and gusting winds that blew embers into the air, starting secondary fires, local fire officials said. Summer temperatures were expected to climb to 100 degrees Fahrenheit later this week.

Germany receives 4 ISIS kids from Syria

BEIRUT -- Four German children fathered by Islamic State extremist group militants, including an ill toddler, were handed over to Germany on Monday by Syria's Kurdish-led administration, a Kurdish official and Germany's foreign minister said.

The children had been held in detention camps in Syria alongside over 70,000 women and children, many of them foreigners, who emerged from the last Islamic State-controlled territories in Syria.

Two of the German children are orphans, while a third, who is 6 months old, is ill. Her mother gave permission for her hand-over to German authorities, said Abdulkarim Omar, a foreign affairs official in the U.S-backed Kurdish-led administration.

He said the hand-over occurred at a Syrian border crossing with Iraq in the presence of a German Foreign Ministry official.

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told reporters in Berlin it was "very gratifying" that the four children were no longer in Syria.

"We will continue to work so further children can leave Syria. They are mainly small children and their accommodation there is anything but ideal," he said.

"In the end, they can't be held responsible for the actions of their parents," he added.

Germany is the latest European country to repatriate children born to Islamic State militants. Germany has repatriated some children of convicted Islamic State militants in Iraq, but this was the first time it brought home children still held in Syria.

Zimbabwean court upholds protest ban

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe -- Zimbabwe's courts upheld a police order banning an anti-government demonstration Monday in Bulawayo, the country's second-largest city.

Police prevented representatives of the Movement for Democratic Change, the opposition party that had tried to organize the protest, from addressing supporters outside the courthouse where the ban was upheld.

Armed police maintained heavy presence on Bulawayo's streets throughout the day, and few demonstrators were seen. Business in Bulawayo's usually bustling downtown was subdued. The most traffic was from police trucks, water cannons and dozens of police officers patrolling on foot.

The opposition party had called the protest as part of a planned series of demonstrations to push President Emmerson Mnangagwa to agree to a transitional government amid a rapidly deteriorating economy and rising political tensions.

The protest was planned to follow demonstrations held in the capital, Harare, on Friday when several hundred demonstrators marched in defiance of a police ban that was upheld by the High Court. Police used tear gas and beatings with batons to quell the Harare protest.

6 attackers sentenced to death in Egypt

CAIRO -- An Egyptian court has sentenced six people to death on terror charges for carrying out attacks that killed at least three people, including a policeman, on the outskirts of the capital.

Giza criminal court on Monday also sentenced 41 defendants, including 28 in absentia, to life in prison on similar charges, including possession of weapons and explosives. Another seven defendants received 15 years, and one got three years. The court acquitted 14 others.

The verdict can be appealed.

The charges stem from two different attacks in 2013 and 2015 in the town of Kerdasa, located near the famed Giza Pyramids.

Kerdasa had been a hotbed of Islamist support for ex-President Mohammed Morsi, who was ousted by the military in June 2013 after protests against his rule. Morsi died in June after collapsing during a court hearing on espionage charges.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

Photo by AP/KB MPOFU

Police guard a roadblock Monday in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

A Section on 08/20/2019