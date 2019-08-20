The Nation in Brief

Chicago teen charged in clinic threat

CHICAGO -- A 19-year-old from Chicago is charged with making a threat after he posted messages through a social media site typically used to produce humorous memes, saying he would carry out an attack on a city abortion clinic, according to a federal complaint unsealed Monday.

Farhan Sheikh posted a statement on his iFunny page last week that said he intended to go to the clinic this Friday and "slaughter and murder any doctor, patient, or visitor" he saw there, the complaint says.

Addressing the FBI in the statement, he added he wasn't joking.

"I am NOT a satirical account," it said. "I post what I mean, and I WILL carry out what I post." He also is alleged to have written: "May god forgive me for what I am going to do soon," according to the complaint.

The complaint says Sheikh subscribed to the iFunny account of "ArmyOfChrist," the purported user name of 18-year-old Justin Olsen, who was charged earlier this month in Ohio with threatening an agent. He posted support for mass shootings and for any attacks on Planned Parenthood, according to the complaint.

Olsen, who was arrested at a home stockpiled with guns and ammunition, had been under investigation since February. But prosecutors in the federal judicial district for northern Ohio said they chose to bring him in in the wake of recent mass shootings in Ohio and Texas.

California updates lethal force standards

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- California is changing the standards for when police can use lethal force under a law signed Monday that seeks to reduce officer-involved shootings.

"We are doing something today that stretches the boundary of possibility and sends a message to people all across this country that they can do more and they can do better to meet this moment," Gov. Gavin Newsom said as he stood alongside family members of people killed by police.

California's old standard has made it rare for police officers to be charged after a shooting and rarer still for them to be convicted. Frequently it's because of the doctrine of reasonable fear: If prosecutors or jurors believe that officers have a reason to fear for their safety, they can use lethal force.

The law by Democratic Assemblywoman Shirley Weber of San Diego will allow police to use lethal force only when necessary to defend against an imminent threat of death or serious injury to officers or bystanders. But lawmakers dropped an explicit definition of "necessary" that previously had said officers could use deadly force only when there is "no reasonable alternative."

One catalyst was last year's fatal shooting of Stephon Clark, an unarmed black man suspected of vandalism whose death sparked protests in the state capital and reverberated nationwide. Despite the public anger, law enforcement objections stalled the bill last year and even some supporters had reservations until it was amended in May.

The measure passed with bipartisan support after major police organizations won concessions and ended their vehement opposition.

Warren: Sorry for Indian heritage claim

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren offered a public apology Monday to American Indians over her past claim to tribal heritage, directly tackling an area that's proved to be a big political liability.

"Like anyone who has been honest with themselves, I know I have made mistakes," the Massachusetts senator said at a forum on American Indian issues in this pivotal early voting state. "I am sorry for the harm I have caused."

Monday's remarks were an effort to move past the fallout from her past claims of tribal ancestry, which culminated in a widely criticized release of a DNA analysis last year. The issue nearly derailed her campaign in the early days as President Donald Trump began derisively referring to her as "Pocahontas."

Now that Warren is gaining in most polls, she's trying to prove to voters that the controversy won't doom her in a general election matchup against Trump. The detailed policy agenda to help American Indians that she released last week helped her secure a warm reception from attendees at the tribal forum.

She did not receive any questions about her own background.

Red panda triplets born at Virginia zoo

NORFOLK, Va. -- A zoo in Virginia has announced the birth of red panda triplets.

The Virginia Zoo in Norfolk announced Monday that the triplets were born two months ago and are thriving in a climate-controlled den that's out of sight from the public.

Zoo veterinarian Colleen Clabbers said red panda triplets are a "unique situation" for the endangered species from Asia. But she said the mother is "doing a great job."

The two males and one female were born to mother Masu and father Timur. The cubs will live in the red panda exhibit. That's after zoo staff members feel the cubs can navigate the exhibit's trees and other features.

The zoo is auctioning naming rights in support of red panda conservation. Bids can be placed on this website: https://one.bidpal.net/redpandas/welcome

-- COMPILED BY DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE STAFF FROM WIRE REPORTS

Photo by AP/The Virginia Zoo

One of the red panda cubs is shown at the Virginia Zoo in Norfolk.

A Section on 08/20/2019