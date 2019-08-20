Authorities investigate body found in rural Arkansas

Authorities are working to determine the identity of a body found near a rural Independence County home on Monday.

Deputies from the Independence County sheriff's office were called to the home in the southern part of the county about the unidentified body, according to a statement released Tuesday by the sheriff's office.

The body was sent to the state Crime Lab to determine its identity and cause of death.

A sheriff’s office employee declined to provide additional details about the location where the body was found, its condition, or the time deputies were dispatched. A message left for Sheriff Shawn Stephens was not immediately returned Tuesday morning.