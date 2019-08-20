First impression of Razorbacks lasting

Being one of the first schools to extend a scholarship offer to a recruit often can score points with the prospect.

Junior receiver Jerand Bradley received his first Power 5 offer from the University of Arkansas on Jan. 24, and it appears the Hogs have found favor while doing so.

"Arkansas plays a huge role in my recruiting because it was my first Power 5 offer," Bradley said.

Bradley, 6-5, 190 pounds, of Plano (Texas) John Paul II now has 15 other offers, including from schools such as Colorado, Nebraska, Texas Tech, Purdue, Kansas and others. He was quick to make his way to Fayetteville for a visit when he and his family visited Feb. 2.

He said Coach Chad Morris, receivers coach Justin Stepp and the staff made him feel at home.

"The family feeling is what I really loved," said Bradley, who plans to make a return trip to Arkansas. "As well as the hospitality. On the visit, Coach Morris and coach Stepp took me in with open arms, and I felt that he really wanted me. I felt great being up."

The Jerry and Gene Jones academic center also caught Bradley's attention.

Bradley, who recorded 45 catches for 866 yards and 8 touchdowns as a sophomore, was named second team All-District, and Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools Division 1 offensive newcomer of the year.

He's been named to the Dallas Morning News preseason top 20 4A, as well as Dallas-area players to watch for this season. ESPN rates him a four-star prospect, No. 11 wide receiver and No. 59 overall recruit for the Class of 2021.

Bradley also has visited Texas A&M, TCU, Texas-San Antonio, Houston, Kansas and Texas Tech, but no school's fan base has shown him as much Twitter attention as Arkansas.

"The fan love was crazy, especially after that being my first visit," said Bradley, who reports that Morris visited his school during the January contact period. "As soon as the visit was over, I got a really nice edit. Arkansas for sure showed the most love. It just felt right."

He's also outstanding on the hardwood. He was named Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools Class 2-6A All District in basketball.

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network will have Bradley in his upcoming underclassman magazine.

"He's a three-star-plus or a four-star talent with terrific height, length, large and strong hands, and deceptive speed," Lemming said. "He's a terrific red-zone receiver who can catch anything within his frame. One of the more reliable receivers in the Metroplex."

