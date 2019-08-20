Hogs set to host another 4-star prospect

Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman and staff will host another nationally ranked junior prospect this week.

ESPN 4-star shooting guard Trey Alexander made an unofficial visit to Arkansas on Tuesday. Highly recruited junior small forward Harrison Ingram is expected to arrive in Fayetteville on Wednesday and visit the Hogs on Thursday.

“Expect them to show me around the campus and tell me how I would fit into their play style and if I can play right away and through mistakes,” Ingram said.

Harrison, 6-7, 210 pounds of Saint Mark's School in Dallas has scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, Texas, Texas A&M, Baylor, Georgetown, Houston, Marquette, SMU, UCLA, Stanford and others.

ESPN rates him a 4-star recruit, No. 17 small forward and No. 57 overall prospect in the nation for the 2021 class. He averaged 18.4 points, 11 rebounds, and 5.7 assists for the 29-5 St. Mark’s squad.

He said in July Arkansas was one of several schools recruiting him hard while also praising his ability to shoot the ball, facilitate and rebound.

"All of them talk to me and they are saying they love big guards and how I can play multiple positions and do multiple things for a team," Ingram said.