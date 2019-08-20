Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest New app In the news Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Digital replica FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
The Recruiting Guy

Hogs set to host another 4-star prospect

by Richard Davenport | Today at 11:25 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Eric Musselman speaks at a press conference after his introduction as the new head coach of men's basketball at the University of Arkansas by Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek Monday, April 8, 2019 in Bud Walton Arena on the campus in Fayetteville. During the previous four seasons, Musselman coached the University of Nevada in Reno to a 110-34 record. - Photo by David Gottschalk

Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman and staff will host another nationally ranked junior prospect this week.

ESPN 4-star shooting guard Trey Alexander made an unofficial visit to Arkansas on Tuesday. Highly recruited junior small forward Harrison Ingram is expected to arrive in Fayetteville on Wednesday and visit the Hogs on Thursday.

“Expect them to show me around the campus and tell me how I would fit into their play style and if I can play right away and through mistakes,” Ingram said.

Harrison, 6-7, 210 pounds of Saint Mark's School in Dallas has scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, Texas, Texas A&M, Baylor, Georgetown, Houston, Marquette, SMU, UCLA, Stanford and others.

ESPN rates him a 4-star recruit, No. 17 small forward and No. 57 overall prospect in the nation for the 2021 class. He averaged 18.4 points, 11 rebounds, and 5.7 assists for the 29-5 St. Mark’s squad.

He said in July Arkansas was one of several schools recruiting him hard while also praising his ability to shoot the ball, facilitate and rebound.

"All of them talk to me and they are saying they love big guards and how I can play multiple positions and do multiple things for a team," Ingram said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT