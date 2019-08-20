Police Beat

Mom's ashes gone after vehicle stolen

An Oklahoma man was arrested Saturday morning after he was found in a stolen vehicle that had contained the ashes of the vehicle owner's mother, an arrest report said.

The ashes were no longer in the vehicle when it was recovered.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department said Vincent Ray Beck, 22, stole an Oklahoma woman's vehicle from the Exxon gas station at 2402 Cantrell Road. Officers said Beck was taken into custody the next day while still in possession of the victim's vehicle.

The vehicle owner told officers that her mother's ashes were no longer in her vehicle and that the dashboard had been damaged. Beck told officers he removed some of the woman's property at an unknown location in Cabot. He also told police that he was on methamphetamine.

Beck was charged with one count of felony theft of property, misdemeanor theft of property and misdemeanor criminal mischief. Multiple attempts to contact the Pulaski County jail in reference to the status of Beck's case were not returned as of Monday night.

Police charge man in tire shop break-in

A man was arrested Saturday after he was found hiding among some tires inside the Quality Used Tires shop, an arrest report said.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department said they were dispatched to the tire shop on Baseline Road in reference to a burglary in progress. While searching the area, officers said they found Allen Geiger, 47, curled up on the ground between stacks of tires, the report states.

Geiger was charged with breaking or entering and theft of property. Multiple attempts to contact the Pulaski County jail in reference to the status of Geiger's case were not returned as of Monday night.

Woman accused of false police report

A North Little Rock woman was arrested late Sunday after she told law enforcement that her daughter had been shot and killed, an arrest report said. However, all she wanted was a check on her daughter's welfare, the report said.

Amanda Ellen Lacaze, 43, told a dispatcher that her daughter had been shot by a man and that she was dying, the report said. She said she could hear her daughter's screams over the phone and that she didn't think her daughter was alive anymore.

Deputies with the Pulaski County sheriff's office, the Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services, Life Flight and officers with the Little Rock Police Department all arrived at a home in the 300 block of Broad Hawk Circle. Deputies said that when they made contact with the homeowner, they learned everything was fine.

Deputies said they found Lacaze by pinging her phone and took her into custody. She told them she just wanted a welfare check on her daughter, and that she was writing a book and might have gotten carried away.

Lacaze was charged with filing a false police report. Multiple attempts to contact the Pulaski County jail in reference to the status of Lacaze's case were not returned as of Monday night.

Homeless woman held in knife threat

A homeless woman was arrested late Sunday and accused of entering a stranger's home and, while holding a knife, threatening to kill him, an arrest report said.

Officers with the Sherwood Police Department said they were dispatched to the 100 block of Sugar Maple Drive where they found Michelle Lynette Zomaya, 38, armed with a knife and refusing to leave.

The owner of the home told officers he didn't know Zomaya, but she fought him and threatened to kill him with the knife.

Zomaya was charged with felony aggravated assault, first-degree terroristic threatening and aggravated residential burglary. She was also charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass and disorderly conduct. Multiple attempts to contact the Pulaski County jail in reference to the status of Zomaya's case were not returned as of Monday night.

Metro on 08/20/2019