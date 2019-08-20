In The News

Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, who followed tradition by sticking a slip of paper with a written prayer between the crevices of the Western Wall in Jerusalem during a visit earlier this year, revealed that his prayer said, “Good Lord, spare us hurricanes this year.”

Robert Bentley, a dermatologist who resigned as Alabama’s governor in 2017 amid a sex scandal, has opened a new dermatology office in Tuscaloosa.

Kevin Connor Armitage, 54, a former professor at Miami University in Ohio, was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison for traveling to Missouri to have sex with someone who he thought was a teen girl but who was actually an undercover agent, the U.S. attorney’s office said.

Kfir “Leo” Baranes, a Florida helicopter pilot, is fighting a $500 fine for landing in a friend’s backyard to surprise her with a ride for her 45th birthday, saying the neighborhood is not on the Federal Aviation Administration’s restricted-airspace map.

Jared Murphy, 18, of Stonington, Maine, suffered serious injuries when his pickup overturned several times and he was ejected from the truck, a wreck that occurred within minutes and about 5 miles of a previous accident in which, police said, he clipped a car and caused it to crash.

Alan Marble, 64, who has served as president of Missouri Southern State University since 2014, announced that he plans to retire after this academic year, The Joplin Globe reported.

Natalie Dulach said it sounded “like a 300-pound man was tackling him in the kitchen” when a kinkajou, a small rain forest mammal related to raccoons, ran into a man’s apartment in Lake Worth Beach, Fla., when he opened the door, biting him and sinking its claws into his leg.

Griffin Burchard, 16, who as a volunteer at Alexandria National Cemetery noticed an overgrown plot nearby, led his Boy Scout troop in restoring the cemetery named for abolitionist Frederick Douglass and adding a new historical marker, with the Virginia city receiving state funds to determine how many people are buried there.

Yeslie Aranda, 57, a Venezuelan who lost his left leg in a traffic accident, left his hometown of San Cristobal last year with a backpack, $30 and an aluminum prosthetic and arrived recently in Ushuaia, Argentina, known as the world’s southernmost city, saying “I am living my dream” as he reached a sign that welcomes visitors to “the end of the world.”