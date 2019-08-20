North Little Rock man, 72, found fatally shot in home

FILE - A North Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

North Little Rock police are investigating the city’s ninth homicide of the year after officers found a 72-year-old man fatally shot inside a home.

The officers were performing a welfare check at 322 E. Emily St. shortly before 8 p.m. Monday when they found the body of OC Winston inside, according to a news release by the city’s police department.

Police said they found Winston with an apparent gunshot wound.

Authorities said an investigation into the homicide is ongoing. No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the release.