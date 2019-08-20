NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

The best fishing for black bass is at night.

James Whittle at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said buzz baits, spinner baits and big plastic worms -- all in dark colors -- are good for catching bass at night.

Daytime fishing is best from first light until 9 a.m with plastic worms on a drop-shot rig, jig and pigs or Ned rigs. Top-water lures are worth a try at first light.

Crappie are biting jigs or minnows 25 to 30 feet deep around brush. Walleye are biting nightcrawler rigs 30 feet deep. Rocky points are good places to fish for walleye.

Catfish are biting well on all baits and methods. Use small sunfish or goldfish to catch flathead catfish. Go with stink bait or liver for channel catfish.

Try for striped bass with brood minnows or shad between Points 6 and 4. Average surface water temperature is in the mid-80s.

Beaver tailwater

Lisa Mullins at Beaver Dam Store said Power Bait in bright colors is a good bait for trout. Nightcrawlers or red worms are other good baits.

The top lures are small spoons in gold and silver or gold and red. Small jigs in olive, brown or black are good to use. Size 7 countdown Rapalas may work for trout.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office said catfish are biting well on glow worms, liver or nightcrawlers. Try plastic worms for black bass.

Lake Sequoyah

Toby Carroll at the lake office said some big flathead catfish have been caught.

Flatheads to 38-pounds have been caught with small sunfish for bait. All other fishing is slow.

Bella Vista

Nick Gann at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista recommends fishing for black bass at night with deep-diving crank baits or big plastic worms.

Bass may school on the surface early. Catch them with small top-water lures, small jigs or spoons.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass fishing is best at night with plastic worms. Fish near the dam at night or day.

Illinois River

Stroud recommends fishing for black bass with tube baits, plastic lizards or buzz baits.

Eastern Oklahoma

Stroud recommends night fishing for black bass at Lake Eucha. Try big plastic worms in dark colors. Deep-diving crank baits may work from first light to sunrise.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing guide service said black bass fishing is best on the upstream end of the lake. Eagle Rock, Shell Knob and Baxter are good areas.

Try top-water lures early around timber in the creek arms. After sunrise, work a swim bait or drop-shot rig 15 to 30 feet deep over treetops. Average water temperature is in the mid-80s.

