NWA outdoor briefs

Cyclists seek trail volunteers

Ozark Off Road Cyclists seek volunteers for trail maintenance on Saturday at Mount Kessler park in Fayetteville. Volunteers may work anytime from 8 a.m. to noon. Meet at the trailhead on the back side of the park.

Tools are provided. For details, contact the group at oorc.club@gmail.com.

Ash tree focus of hike

Hikers will learn about one of Arkansas' rarest trees, the blue ash, on Saturday during a hike on the Back 40 trails in Bella Vista.

The hike is from 9 a.m. to noon starting at the Buckingham trailhead, off Trafalgar Road at Buckingham Drive. The hike is 2.5 miles on dirt trail and is moderately difficult.

Fred Paillet, professor of geoscience at the University of Arkansas and an emeritus scientist with the U.S. Geological Survey, will lead the hike.

Fall for All set

The City of Bella Vista will host Fall for All starting at 8 a.m. on Sept. 14 at Blowing Springs Park. The park is located at 700 Blowing Spring Road.

Local retailers, community groups, cycling advocacy groups and more have teamed up for this event. Trail activities start at 8 a.m. and include group hikes, mountain bike rides and a ride on the Razorback Greenway to the Bentonville square and back.

Following these events, attendees can enjoy live music vendors, food trucks, a beer garden and a bike parade.

Tournament honors deputy

The Sonny Smith Memorial Bass Tournament is Sept. 27 out of Spadra park at Lake Dardanelle.

Entry fee is $60 per boat, with a $10 optional big bass pot and optional $5 pot for rough fish. Fishing is from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Enter at the ramp on tournament morning.

The tournament raises money for scholarships awarded to students seeking a career in law enforcement.

Sonny Smith was a Johnson County deputy sheriff killed in the line of duty in 2015.

Trail work set at park

Volunteers are needed to help with trail maintenance on Saturdays during August at Devil's Den State Park.

Groups or individuals can work as long or as little as they like anytime between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Any skill level can participate. Work includes brush cutting, weed clearing, litter pickup, branch removal and more.

For details call the visitor center, 479-761-3325.

Hobbs hosts kayak tours

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area offers sunset kayak trips on Beaver Lake in August.

Tours will be from 7 to 10 p.m. on Aug. 27 and 29. Kayaks, paddles and life jackets are provided.

Cost is $25 plus tax for adults and $12 plus tax for youngsters 9 to 12.

For information and registration call the visitor center at 479-789-5000.

