Pakistan says Indian fire crossing line in Kashmir

A Kashmiri man cleans the premises of a deserted school in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. Restrictions continue in much of Indian-administered Kashmir, despite India's government saying it was gradually restoring phone lines and easing a security lockdown that's been in place for nearly two weeks. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)

SRINAGAR, India -- Pakistan said Indian troops fired across the Line of Control in the disputed Kashmir region, killing two civilians and wounding another, as some security restrictions were lifted Monday in the main city of Srinagar.

Pakistan and India often exchange fire in the Himalayan region, but tensions have increased since Aug. 5, when New Delhi changed the status of the portion of Kashmir administered by India. The Kashmir region is split between the nuclear-armed rivals and claimed by both.

Restrictions were eased in parts of Srinagar, where schools for students from preschool to fifth grade were set to reopen after a two-week security lockdown.

But six grade schools in the city were found closed on Monday morning, with no school administrators or students in sight.

"Why would I risk sending my kids to school when the government is uncertain about the security situation?" said Srinagar resident Mohammed Latief, whose children are in the first and third grades.

Paramilitary soldiers armed with assault rifles stood guard at checkpoints, allowing a trickle of vehicular and pedestrian traffic to pass. Many shops and offices remained closed.

The security crackdown and a news blackout were imposed after the decision by India's Hindu nationalist-led government to downgrade the Muslim-majority region's autonomy. Authorities started easing restrictions on Saturday.

Hundreds of people were involved in clashes with security forces in several Srinagar neighborhoods on Sunday.

Pakistan's foreign ministry said in a statement Monday that civilian casualties occurred Sunday because of "unprovoked cease-fire violations" by India in the border villages of Hot Spring and Chirikot.

The military said two men aged 75 and 61 were killed. It said in a statement that Pakistani troops returned fire at the Indian posts from which mortar fire and anti-tank guided missiles had originated.

It said two Indian troops were killed, but there was no immediate comment from New Delhi.

Pakistan and India have fought two wars over control of Kashmir in the years since 1947, when both countries won independence from British colonial rule.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed concern over continued cease-fire violations by India and urged the international community to take note of human rights violations in Indian-administered Kashmir.

Talking to journalists late Sunday in the city of Multan, he challenged Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold a vote to determine whether Indian and Kashmiri people support or reject the changes his government made to Kashmir's status.

India's foreign ministry said Modi told U.S. President Donald Trump in a telephone call Monday that "extreme rhetoric and incitement to anti-India violence by certain leaders in the region was not conducive to peace," in an apparent reference to the leaders of Pakistan.

White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said Monday that Trump spoke with Modi about the importance of maintaining peace in the region.

Amid the rising tensions, authorities in Pakistan issued a flood warning for parts of the eastern town of Kasur after saying India without warning had released water into the River Sutlej and that it could inundate villages in Kasur. The floodwaters are expected to enter Pakistan this morning.

The 1960 Indus Water Treaty brokered by the World Bank requires India to share information with Pakistan about rivers flowing to Pakistan.

Information for this article was contributed by Roshan Mughal and Asim Tanveer of The Associated Press.

