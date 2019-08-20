Sections
Report: Yale professor sexually assaulted 5 students

by The Associated Press | Today at 3:20 p.m. 2comments

HARTFORD, Conn. — An investigation has concluded that a Yale University psychiatry professor sexually assaulted five students at a research facility on the Caribbean island of St. Kitts and committed sexual misconduct against at least eight others.

The report by former Connecticut U.S. Attorney Deirdre Daly was released Tuesday. She investigated Dr. D. Eugene Redmond, who retired last year from the Yale School of Medicine as disciplinary proceedings were imminent.

Redmond denied the allegations. Messages seeking comment were left with Redmond and his lawyer Tuesday.

Daly concluded Redmond sexually assaulted two students in the early 1990s and three others between 2010 and 2017. She reported the assaults involved nonconsensual touching of male students.

The report says Yale officials failed to adequately respond to complaints against Redmond in 1994.

Yale President Peter Salovey says he's sorry Redmond's behavior wasn't stopped.

  • 0boxerssuddenlinknet
    August 20, 2019 at 3:36 p.m.

    I'm assuming if you are going to Yale you are pretty darn smart or your parents have a lot of money to throw away. and it you are in college you are at least older than eighteen. so if you are a full grown smart male how do you get sexually assaulted unless you are drugged and tied up ? I know this is a sexist comment. but is it valid observation with the limited information provided .
  • adrink
    August 20, 2019 at 4:34 p.m.

    If you are a pajama boy male student of 18 years of age or more, and you are in psychiatric studies, you are probably a target. The question is how does Yale justify being so stupid and ignorant not to see what is going on with this professor? Oh, that’s right tenure. The same poison that infects every higher education institution in the country. Many know that the perv is on the loose but they dare not say anything because they know that because of tenure nothing will be done. So they just sit by and watch. Tenure should be done away at every university including the University of Arkansas.
