Sign-ups underway for hoops leagues

Sign-ups for youth and adult basketball leagues sponsored by the North Little Rock Parks and Recreation Department are underway.

Registration for youth league play can be done at the city’s neighborhood community centers: Glenview Community Center at 4800 E. 19th St.; North Heights Community Center at 4801 Allen St.; Sherman Park Community Center at 624 Beech St.; and Rose City Community Center at 400 Rose Lane.

Adult league registration is open at the North Little Rock Community Center at 2700 Willow St.

All play is to begin in October.

More information about the programs is available by contacting the North Little Rock Community Center at (501) 791-8541.