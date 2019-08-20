BASKETBALL

Osabuohien heading to West Virginia

FAYETTEVILLE -- Gabe Osabuohien announced Monday on his Twitter account that he is transferring to West Virginia -- a week after he was dismissed from the University of Arkansas basketball team by Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman.

Musselman said Osabuohien, a 6-8 forward who played at Southwest Christian Academy in Little Rock, was dismissed for breaking unspecified team rules.

Osabuohien, who is from Toronto, will have to redshirt this season at West Virginia in accordance with NCAA transfer rules, then he'll have two seasons of eligibility remaining. In two seasons at Arkansas, he played in 54 games, including eight starts, and averaged 2.4 points and 2.5 rebounds.

-- Bob Holt

Trojans add transfer guard/forward

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock men's basketball team is adding a guard/forward to its roster.

UNLV's Ben Coupet Jr. is joining the Trojans as a transfer, UALR announced Monday. Coupet has two years of eligibility left, and he will seek a transfer waiver in hopes of being able to play immediately this season, according to a team spokesman.

In three years at UNLV, Coupet, 6-7, 185 pounds, struggled to see the floor. He played in 26 career games, logging two starts and averaging 5.5 minutes per game. Coupet ended up redshirting during his sophomore year in 2017-18. This past season, Coupet played in nine games, averaging 1.4 points, 1.3 rebounds and 4.2 minutes per game.

Coupet, a former three-star recruit out of Chicago, leaves UNLV on the heels of a head coaching change. Marvin Menzies was fired at UNLV in March after going 48-48 in three seasons, and the program hired T.J. Otzelberger from South Dakota State.

Last month, UALR added former UNLV assistant Preston Laird -- who spent the past three seasons on the Runnin' Rebels' staff while Coupet was there -- as an assistant coach.

The Trojans have yet to release their nonconference schedule for the 2019-20 season. It's expected to be released later this week. UALR opens Sun Belt Conference play Dec. 19 against Louisiana-Monroe in Monroe, La.

-- Trenton Daeschner

Sports on 08/20/2019