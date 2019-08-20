Sections
Transit official set to give presentation

by Jake Sandlin | Today at 5:54 p.m. 0comments

A presentation on Rock Region Metro transit service is scheduled for the North Little Rock City Council at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 26 at the North Little Rock City Hall at 300 Main St., City Clerk/Treasurer Diane Whitbey announced.

Charles Frazier, executive director for Rock Region Metro, is to present the report as part of a series to be presented to other transit partners in Pulaski County.

The presentation will precede the City Council’s regularly scheduled meeting, which is to start at 6 p.m. Both are open to the public.

The City Council regularly meets on the second and fourth Mondays of every month at City Hall.

