Trump says lower interest rates key to economy

by The Associated Press | Today at 3:13 p.m. 3comments
story.lead_photo.caption President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says his administration is a looking at tax cut proposals but not as a response to a potential recession. He says, "I'm looking at that all the time anyway." Trump talked about the economy and trade with China during a meeting Tuesday in the Oval Office with the president of Romania.

Trump says his administration is looking at a cut in the capital gains tax when investors sell assets. It is also exploring lower payroll taxes.

But mostly, Trump is pressuring the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates. He says, "They have to do a rate cut."

Trump says the word recession is "inappropriate" and if the Fed would do its job, "you would see a burst of growth like you've never seen before."

Comments

  • RBear
    August 20, 2019 at 3:59 p.m.

    Yep, the rumors were true even though the Trump administration denied it this morning. Cuts to payroll taxes signal the administration is worried about a recession. Since those taxes go into social security and Medicare, cuts to them affect the elderly. This is not a good sign.
  • NoOneYouKnow
    August 20, 2019 at 4:30 p.m.

    Anything to deflect from the fact that one reason we're in this mess is because consumers are being forced to pay for his tariffs whereas China really isn't being impacted nearly as much as us. He'd sooner put our disabled and elderly at risk that pull his head out of his narcissistic ass and take responsibility for his f*ck (edit since the nannies don't like curse words) ups let alone fix them or even admit that's what they are. Fake news he cries out while those of us experiencing reality are hit hard from the fallout of his tantrums.
  • ParkHillBilly
    August 20, 2019 at 4:39 p.m.

    I thought yuge tax cuts for the rich were the key to economic prosperity. What happened, besides enormous debt for our grand kids?

