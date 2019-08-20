UA's Morris: 'This state will get behind' ASU coach Blake Anderson after wife's death

At the start of his speech at the Little Rock Touchdown Club's meeting Tuesday, Arkansas Coach Chad Morris paid tribute to Wendy Anderson, the wife of Arkansas State Coach Blake Anderson.

“It is a sad day to hear the passing of Blake Anderson’s wife, Wendy," Morris said at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock. "He and I are dear friends and this state will get behind him and his family.”

Wendy Anderson died late Monday night after a battle with cancer. She was 49.

Blake Anderson had announced Monday that he was taking a leave of absence to be with Wendy.

Also, the Little Rock Touchdown Club offered a prayer and a moment of silence for Wendy Anderson.

Morris spoke for about 25 minutes on the Razorbacks' 2019 season and his recruiting philosophy.

