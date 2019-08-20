UPDATES: Chad Morris post-Day 16 of camp

Chad Morris

• Another good day of practice, and looking forward to the scrimmage on Wednesday.

• Looking for consistency out of the starting quarterback. I'm not naming one. We'll have guys who will be limited in practice tomorrow and some guys who will do some moving around. We feel like we're getting close to setting our depth chart. We're close in a lot of areas.

• On Portland State: You always build prep on Week 1 opponent into camp. There were several periods today that had some game-week type things in it.

• I thought there were some good things out of practice today. Guys have given great effort, they're working their tails off. Tomorrow is going to be a big day for us.

• Right guard: Shane Clenin is doing good. He's being pushed. Ricky Stromberg has gotten a lot of right guard work and he's always slid in at center. He's done some really good things. Really excited about him and where he is.

• Connor Limpert: He's had a really good camp. Him coming back, he's a weapon for us. He's had a good camp.

• Still won't be able to go in the stadium on Wednesday. We'll be in there on Saturday.

• Devwah Whaley: He's had a really good camp. He did not take part in the live work to open today's practice. He's fine.