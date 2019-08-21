Sections
2018 Class 3A postseason results

story.lead_photo.caption The Booneville Bearcats won five games on their way to the Class 3A championship in 2018, beating Baptist Prep, Walnut Ridge, Camden Harmony Grove, Prescott and Osceola. - Photo by Thomas Metthe

FIRST ROUND

Booneville 49, Baptist Prep 0

Camden Harmony Grove 62, Barton 36

Clinton 49, Charleston 0

Danville 55, Yellville-Summit 12

Lamar 28, Atkins 24

Harding Academy 27, Greenland 13

Mansfield 27, Melbourne 20

Mayflower 60, PB Dollarway 22

McGehee 24, Piggott 14

Newport 35, Centerpoint 0

Osceola 62, Fouke 7

Prescott 42, Mountain View 6

Rison 50, Hoxie 19

Walnut Ridge 37, Lake Village 22

OPEN Glen Rose, Smackover

SECOND ROUND

Booneville 41, Walnut Ridge 13

Camden Harmony Grove 47, Glen Rose 28

Lamar 32, Harding Academy 13

McGehee 42, Newport 21

Osceola 53, Mansfield 24

Prescott 45, Clinton 27

Rison 62, Mayflower 20

Smackover 49, Danville 35

QUARTERFINALS

Booneville 43, Camden Harmony Grove 22

Rison 53, Lamar 15

Osceola 24, Smackover 21

Prescott 26, McGehee 0

SEMIFINALS

Booneville 34, Prescott 31

Osceola 37, Rison 28

CHAMPIONSHIP

Booneville 35, Osceola 0

