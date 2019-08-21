FIRST ROUND
Booneville 49, Baptist Prep 0
Camden Harmony Grove 62, Barton 36
Clinton 49, Charleston 0
Danville 55, Yellville-Summit 12
Lamar 28, Atkins 24
Harding Academy 27, Greenland 13
Mansfield 27, Melbourne 20
Mayflower 60, PB Dollarway 22
McGehee 24, Piggott 14
Newport 35, Centerpoint 0
Osceola 62, Fouke 7
Prescott 42, Mountain View 6
Rison 50, Hoxie 19
Walnut Ridge 37, Lake Village 22
OPEN Glen Rose, Smackover
SECOND ROUND
Booneville 41, Walnut Ridge 13
Camden Harmony Grove 47, Glen Rose 28
Lamar 32, Harding Academy 13
McGehee 42, Newport 21
Osceola 53, Mansfield 24
Prescott 45, Clinton 27
Rison 62, Mayflower 20
Smackover 49, Danville 35
QUARTERFINALS
Booneville 43, Camden Harmony Grove 22
Rison 53, Lamar 15
Osceola 24, Smackover 21
Prescott 26, McGehee 0
SEMIFINALS
Booneville 34, Prescott 31
Osceola 37, Rison 28
CHAMPIONSHIP
Booneville 35, Osceola 0
Print Headline: 2018 Class 3A postseason results
