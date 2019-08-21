4-star Trey Alexander enjoys visit to the Hill, plans return trip

One of the top juniors in the nation, shooting guard Trey Alexander, made his first visit to Arkansas on Tuesday, and he plans to make a return trip.

“It was great. It was such a beautiful campus and I loved everyone on the coaching staff,” Alexander said.

Alexander, 6-5, 185 pounds, of Oklahoma City Heritage Hall, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, SMU and others. He received his offer from the Razorbacks nine days after the hiring of coach Eric Musselman on April 7.

He said the highlight of the trip was a photo and video session with Musselman. Alexander had a previous relationship with associate head coach Chris Crutchfield at Oklahoma.

“It was great to catch up with him,” Alexander said. “Missed him very much. Very down-to-earth coaching staff.”

Former Arkansas track and field standout and Olympic triple jump gold medalist Mike Conley's wife Regina's niece is Alexander's mother.

Alexander averaged 25 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two steals as a sophomore for the Class 4A state runner-up Chargers after leading them to the Class 4A state championship as a freshman. ESPN rates Alexander a 4-star prospect, the No. 8 shooting guard and No. 51 overall prospect in the nation in the 2021 class.

He’s one of three members of the 16-under Team Griffin the Razorbacks have offered. Guard Jaxson Robinson, who visited the Fayetteville earlier this month, and center Daimion Collins also have offers.

Alexander’s father also had a good experience during the visit.

“My dad loved it as much as I did,” Alexander said. “He said he loved the visit as a whole - everything about it.”