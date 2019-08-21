5 KEY GAMES

Coach Clay Totty and the Rison Wildcats take on the Prescott Curley Wolves on Aug. 27 at Southern Arkansas University in a first-week matchup of ranked teams.

Prescott vs. Rison (Aug. 27)

You want to talk about a marquee season opener? How about two of the top teams in Class 3A meeting in their first game? Prescott and Rison won a combined 25 games a year ago, and both teams made it to the Class 3A semifinals. This one will be played at Mulerider Stadium on the campus of Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia.

Clinton at Heber Springs (Sept. 6)

Clinton leads this longtime series 39-38-5 after its 36-34 victory last season. The rivalry, which began in 1939, is known as the Battle of the Little Red. Clinton won the 2-3A Conference last season and returns senior QB Weston Amos. Heber Springs was the No. 2 seed in the 2-4A Conference a year ago.

Booneville at Charleston (Oct. 25)

The Booneville-Charleston rivalry is one that fans look forward to in the River Valley every season. This one takes an interesting turn as former Booneville assistant coach Ricky May is now in charge at Charleston. While the Bearcats are coming off a Class 3A state championship, the Tigers want to get back into state title contention after disappointing 6-5 season a year ago.

Camden Harmony Grove at Prescott (Nov. 1)

The 5-3A Conference championship likely will come down to this battle in Nevada County in early November. Prescott has been one of the state’s best teams in Class 3A this decade, and won a Class 3A state championship in 2016. Camden Harmony Grove is coming off a nine-win season and is looking to get itself into state conten tion. A good way to do that is to knock off the Curley Wolves on the road.

Newport at Osceola (Nov. 8)

Osceola went to the Class 3A state championship game last season and is riding the momentum from its trip to Little Rock. Coach Robert Hooks has the Seminoles rolling and expects to go deep again in the playoffs. Newport is looking to improve on a nine-win season from a year ago, and the Greyhounds could derail the Seminoles hopes of repeating as 3-3A Conference champions.