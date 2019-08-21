In this June 28, 2019 file photo Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy speaks to reporters at the state Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.

Alaska leader gives in on $1,600 payout

JUNEAU, Alaska -- Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy, facing a recall effort fueled by public anger over budget vetoes, has decided to go along with paying residents about $1,600 each from the state oil-wealth fund, an amount less than the nearly $3,000 he promised as a centerpiece of his 2018 election campaign.

In accepting the lesser amount approved by state legislators, the Republican indicated plans for another special session focused on paying what he sees as the remaining balance.

Dunleavy, in a video message released Monday, did not address making changes to the Alaska Permanent Fund dividend program. Some legislative leaders have said they couldn't see agreeing to appropriate additional funds without agreement on changes to the dividend program.

For decades, the check was paid without a hitch according to a formula based on an average of fund income over five years. The amount has fluctuated: in the past 10 years, it's been as low as $878 and as high as $2,072.

In 2016, then-Gov. Bill Walker reduced the amount available, an action upheld by the Alaska Supreme Court, which also said the dividend program must compete for annual funding like other programs. Last year, lawmakers began using permanent fund earnings to help cover other government expenses.

The roughly $1,600 dividend passed this year was cobbled together using fund earnings and savings.

Trump calls off talks over Greenland

President Donald Trump said in a tweet Tuesday that he's postponing an upcoming meeting with Denmark's prime minister because she isn't interested in discussing a proposed sale of Greenland to the U.S.

Greenland is a semiautonomous Danish territory between the Atlantic and Arctic oceans. Trump recently floated the idea of purchasing the island but said as recently as Sunday that such a transaction was not a top priority.

Denmark had scoffed at the idea, saying last week that Greenland isn't for sale.

Trump tweeted Tuesday that "based on Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's comments, that she would have no interest in discussing the purchase of Greenland, I will be postponing our meeting scheduled in two weeks for another time."

"The Prime Minister was able to save a great deal of expense and effort for both the United States and Denmark by being so direct," he added.

Trump was scheduled to depart at the end of August on a trip that included stops in Denmark and Poland.

Georgia filing asks to keep abortion law

ATLANTA -- Georgia has asked a federal judge not to block the state's restrictive abortion law from taking effect and to dismiss a challenge to the constitutionality of the measure.

The law bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can happen as early as six weeks into a pregnancy, before many women realize they're expecting. It allows for only limited exceptions.

The ban is "constitutional and justified," lawyers for the state argued in Monday court filings. The law "advances Georgia's unique and substantial constitutional interest in protecting unborn human lives, in addition to its interests in protecting maternal health, encouraging childbirth, and safeguarding the integrity of the medical profession," they said.

The law, which was signed by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp in May, is set to become enforceable Jan. 1.

Several other states have passed similar "heartbeat" bills. None of the bans has taken effect, and abortion remains legal in every state.

However, similar prohibitions in Arkansas, Iowa and North Dakota in recent years have been struck down by courts.

Pastor says flock halved by U.S. raids

FOREST, Miss. -- The pastor of a Mississippi church says raids by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have decimated his congregation.

The Rev. Roberto Mena told The Clarion Ledger that his Forest congregation and that of a sister church in Morton were halved by the Aug. 7 raids on several Mississippi food-processing plants. Mena says he and a majority of his parishioners at St. Michael's Catholic Church are Guatemalan. Services are offered in English, Spanish and Vietnamese.

The clergyman said he's now directing people to legal services and aid, in addition to providing spiritual guidance.

Mena said that some have been afraid to attend Mass since the raids. However, nearly 100 people packed into his small church last week to pray for the return of the absent parishioners.

A Section on 08/21/2019