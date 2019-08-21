Motorcyclist killed in crash on Little Rock interstate, police say; Union County woman dies after striking tree

A North Little Rock man died early Wednesday after his motorcycle struck a guardrail along a Little Rock interstate, state police said.

Johnny Polite, Jr., 31, was traveling west on Interstate 630 just after 12:30 a.m. when he took the Interstate 430 north exit, according to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police. Authorities said he then lost control of his Suzuki, left the road and struck a guardrail.

On Saturday, a Junction City woman died in a crash just before noon, troopers said.

Jacqueline Lynn Childs, 52, came upon a curve while traveling south near 3000 Wesson Road in Junction City, a crash report states. State police said her 1999 Mazda Miata failed to negotiate the curve, ran off the road and struck a tree.

Childs was transported to a Louisiana hospital where she later died, troopers said.

Roads were dry at the time of both crashes, and no other injuries or deaths were reported in either wreck, police said.

State police report at least 296 people have died on roads statewide so far this year, according to preliminary figures.