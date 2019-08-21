Cardinal's sex-abuse convictions upheld

MELBOURNE, Australia -- An Australian appeals court by a 2-1 ruling upheld convictions today against Cardinal George Pell, the most senior Catholic to be found guilty of sexually abusing children.

The Victoria state Court of Appeal rejected Pell's appeal of the unanimous verdicts a jury had issued in December finding Pope Francis' former finance minister guilty of molesting two 13-year-old choirboys in Melbourne's St. Patrick's Cathedral more than two decades ago.

The abuse occurred months after Pell became archbishop of Australia's second-largest city and had set the world's first compensation arrangement for victims of clergy sexual abuse.

His lawyers are expected to appeal to the High Court, Australia's final arbiter.

Pell is no longer a member of Pope Francis' council of cardinals or a Vatican official, and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said soon after the appeal was rejected that Pell would be stripped of his Order of Australia honor.

Pell, 78, showed no emotion when Chief Justice Anne Ferguson read the verdict.

Ferguson said she and President of the Court of Appeal Chris Maxwell "decided that it was open to the jury to be satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that Cardinal Pell was guilty of the offense charges."

The two judges "accepted the prosecution's submission that the complainant was a very compelling witness, clearly not a liar, was not a fantasist and was a witness of truth," Ferguson said.

The dissenting judge, Justice Mark Weinberg, "could not exclude as a reasonable possibility that some of what the complainant said was concocted," particularly in relation to the charge that Pell had squeezed the boy's genitals and shoved him against a cathedral corridor wall as they passed in the midst of the choir moments after a Mass, she said.

The witness said the incident in the corridor occurred in early 1997. The charges also alleged in late 1996 that Pell had orally raped the same choirboy and indecently dealt with the boy and his friend after catching them swigging altar wine.

When sentencing Pell to six years in prison in March, the trial judge accused Pell of showing "staggering arrogance" in his crimes.

