Chase 'wide open'

It's the final season on the sidelines for Prescott Coach Tommy Poole.

Poole has coached the Curley Wolves since 2012 and led the team to a Class 3A state championship in 2016.

But Poole, who has been Prescott High School's principal since the 2017-18 school year, will dedicate himself to that position only after this football season.

But Poole isn't looking at the 2019 season as a farewell tour. Not when the Curley Wolves are expected to be among the top teams in Class 3A and are the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's No. 1 team in Class 3A.

"Not one time have I thought about it," Poole said of leaving the football program. "I've always looked forward to another day of coaching football. I can't wait for tomorrow."

Prescott returns 10 starters from last season's Class 3A semifinal team, including five apiece on offense and defense. Senior running back Derriun Thompson rushed for 963 yards and 15 touchdowns on 119 carries last season.

Booneville was ranked No. 1 last season entering the season in Class 3A by the Democrat-Gazette. The Bearcats never relinquished the top spot, going 15-0 and winning the Class 3A state championship with a 35-0 victory over Osceola. They were the only team in the state to go 15-0.

Bearcats Coach Scott Hyatt and his team embraced being No. 1 a year ago, and he was glad when the Bearcats raised the championship trophy at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

"We knew it was expected," Hyatt said. "But for us, it was more of a relief. The target was on our back last year. It was a great year. We had a close senior bunch. It was a special deal for everyone."

Osceola, which won 13 games in 2018 under Coach Robert Hooks, played in its first state championship game since 1998 last season. The Seminoles were led by sophomore quarterback Kam Turner (1,634 passing yards, 22 TDs in 2018), but Turner has transferred back to Rivercrest, where he attended during his freshman season.

The Seminoles will turn to senior M.J. Vance at quarterback, who passed for 318 yards last season but did not throw a touchdown. He scored eight rushing touchdowns in 12 games.

Camden Harmony Grove, a nine-win team in 2018, returns junior running back Xaylon Falls, who rushed for 926 yards and 18 touchdowns on 75 carries last season for the Hornets.

Five of this year's Class 3A Super Six preseason teams won at least 10 games a year ago. Only Camden Harmony Grove didn't achieve the feat.

But as the 2019 season begins Monday, there isn't a clear favorite as to who wins Class 3A this season, which makes the season more exciting, Poole said.

"It is wide open," Poole said. "I don't see a front-runner. It's about who stays healthy and who gets the breaks."

Hyatt said part of the reason why there's increased competition for the Class 3A state championship is because of the schools that have gone down in classification, including his own school and McGehee, as well as traditional power Rison moving up from Class 2A to Class 3A.

"There are four or five teams that have a chance to win it," Hyatt said. "You've got McGehee, Osceola, Rison, Charleston. Prescott and Camden Harmony Grove are very good."

Booneville reached the Class 3A state championship game last season with a 34-31 victory over Prescott in the Class 3A semifinals. Prescott finished with 368 yards offensively, including 184 rushing, and Hyatt came away impressed with the Curley Wolves in that game and is still high on them going into the 2019 season.

"They're the only team that ran the ball down our throat last year," Hyatt said.

Despite losing senior running backs Carson Ray and Michael Hesson, and senior defensive lineman Noah Reyes, Booneville returns senior fullback Cam Brasher, senior running back Andrew Robertson and senior quarterback Evan Schlinker.

Schlinker started the final 14 games in place of Brandon Ulmer, who injured his knee in the Bearcats' season opener a year ago. He threw 14 touchdown passes and had three rushing touchdowns.

So expectations will be the same for Booneville -- go deep in the playoffs.

"It's always high around here," Hyatt said. "You go 8-2 here and it's a bad season.

"But they know what to expect here. Our coaches know what to expect."

Prescott and Rison will get the Class 3A wars started in a Zero Week showdown. The Curley Wolves and Wildcats meet Tuesday at Mulerider Stadium on the campus of Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia.

"It's going to be a tough battle," Poole said.

The college atmosphere won't affect his players, he said.

"That won't be a big deal," Poole said. "It will be a fun game and a fun atmosphere."

