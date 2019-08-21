Class 3A Super Six

No. 1
Prescott
COACH Tommy Poole
CONFERENCE 5-3A
2018 RECORD 12-2
KEY RETURNERS RB Derriun Thompson (Sr., 6-1, 190); RB Alex George (Jr., 6-0, 240); OL Justin Wilson (Jr., 6-3, 255)
NOTEWORTHY This is Coach Tommy Poole’s last season as Prescott’s head coach. Poole is currently the school’s principal and will transition into administration full-time after the 2019 season. … The Curley Wolves advanced to the Class 3A semifinals last season. … Prescott won the Class 3A state championship in 2016 under Poole.
SCHEDULE
DATE OPPONENT
Aug. 27 Rison^
Sept. 6 at Mena
Sept. 20 at Hope
Sept. 27 Fouke*
Oct. 4 Bismarck*
Oct. 11 at Smackover*
Oct. 18 at Genoa Central*
Oct. 25 Horatio*
Nov. 1 Camden Harmony Grove*
Nov. 7 at Centerpoint*
^At Mulerider Stadium, Magnolia
*5-3A game
No. 2
Osceola
COACH Robert Hooks
CONFERENCE 3-3A
2018 RECORD 13-2
KEY RETURNERS QB M.J. Vance (Sr., 5-9, 210); WR/CB Greg Hooks (Sr., 6-1, 177); WR/CB Trey Moore (Sr., 5-10, 155)
NOTEWORTHY Osceola advanced to the Class 3A state championship game last season in Coach Robert Hooks’ second season. … The Seminoles won the 3-3A conference championship a year ago. … Hooks, a former assistant coach under Buck James at Camden Fairview and Bryant, is 24-5 in two seasons at Osceola.
SCHEDULE
DATE OPPONENT
Aug. 26 Valley View^
Sept. 6 Blytheville
Sept. 13 Gosnell
Sept. 27 at Hoxie*
Oct. 4 at Walnut Ridge*
Oct. 11 Manila*
Oct. 18 Harrisburg*
Oct. 25 at Piggott*
Nov. 1 at Corning*
Nov. 8 Newport*
^At Centennial Bank Stadium, Jonesboro
*3-3A game
No. 3
Camden Harmony Grove
COACH Ernie Horstkamp
CONFERENCE 5-3A
2018 RECORD 9-4
KEY RETURNERS WR Xaylon Falls (Sr., 5-8, 155); QB Zach Smith (Sr., 5-9, 140); DL Daniel Hicks (Sr., 5-10, 250)
NOTEWORTHY Ernie Horstkamp’s first season at Camden Harmony Grove was a successful one. The Hornets won nine games and advanced to the Class 3A quarterfinals. … Camden Harmony Grove’s four losses were to eventual state champions Junction City in Class 2A and Booneville in Class 3A, and Prescott and Smackover in the 5-3A Conference.
SCHEDULE
DATE OPPONENT
Aug. 30 Junction City
Sept. 6 at Bearden
Sept. 13 Fordyce
Sept. 27 at Bismarck*
Oct. 4 at Genoa Central*
Oct. 11 Horatio*
Oct. 18 at Centerpoint*
Oct. 25 Fouke*
Nov. 1 at Prescott*
Nov. 7 Smackover*
*5-3A game
No. 4
Rison
COACH Clay Totty
CONFERENCE 6-3A
2018 RECORD 13-1
KEY RETURNERS QB Jaylon Henry (Sr., 5-7, 150); RB Jamarien Frye (Jr., 6-2, 215); RB Jerrion Marshall (Sr., 5-6, 155)
NOTEWORTHY Rison won its first 13 games last season before losing at Osceola in the Class 3A semifinals. … Junior RB Jamarien Frye rushed for 1,336 yards and 26 touchdowns on 148 carries last season as a sophomore. … Coach Clay Totty is 207-56-1 at Rison.
SCHEDULE
DATE OPPONENT
Aug. 27 Prescott^
Sept. 6 at Fordyce
Sept. 20 Strong
Sept. 27 at Drew Central*
Oct. 4 McGehee*
Oct. 11 at Palestine-Wheatley*
Oct. 18 at Hampton*
Oct. 25 at Lake Village*
Nov. 1 Barton*
Nov. 8 Pine Bluff Dollarway*
^At Mulerider Stadium, Magnolia
*6-3A game
No. 5
Booneville
COACH Scott Hyatt
CONFERENCE 1-3A
2018 RECORD 15-0
KEY RETURNERS QB Evan Schlinker (Sr., 5-10, 155); RB Andrew Robertson (Sr., 5-7, 160); FB Cam Brasher (Sr., 5-9, 200)
NOTEWORTHY Booneville won its fourth state championship last season with a senior-laden nucleus. But the Bearcats return several members from that title game, including senior FB Cam Brasher. … The Bearcats are 25-2 over the past two seasons. … Booneville Coach Scott Hyatt has won two state championships with the Bearcats, earning the Class 4A state title in 2013 and last year’s 3A crown.
SCHEDULE
DATE OPPONENT
Aug. 30 at Clarksville
Sept. 6 Ozark
Sept. 13 at Pottsville
Sept. 27 Paris*
Oct. 4 at West Fork*
Oct. 11 Greenland*
Oct. 18 at Mansfield*
Oct. 25 at Charleston*
Nov. 1 Lamar*
Nov. 8 Cedarville*
*1-3A game
No. 6
Smackover
COACH Brian Brown
CONFERENCE 5-3A
2018 RECORD 10-2
KEY RETURNERS RB Dettravon Crockett (Sr., 5-10, 175); WR Jaqueze Modica (Sr., 5-11, 175); LB Dawson Biggers (Sr., 5-10, 180)
NOTEWORTHY Smackover won 10 games in COACH Brian Brown’s first season with the Buckaroos. … The Buckaroos’ signature victory was a 46-20 triumph over eventual Class 2A state champion Junction City on Sept. 1. … Senior RB Dettravon Crockett is Smackover’s leading returner on offense. He rushed for 816 yards last season.
SCHEDULE
DATE OPPONENT
Aug. 30 Hampton
Sept. 6 at Junction City
Sept. 13 at Shiloh Christian
Sept. 27 Centerpoint*
Oct. 4 at Horatio*
Oct. 11 Prescott*
Oct. 18 at Fouke*
Oct. 25 Genoa Central*
Nov. 1 at Bismarck*
Nov. 7 at Camden Harmony Grove*
*5-3A game
