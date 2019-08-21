Class 3A Super Six

No. 1

Prescott

COACH Tommy Poole

CONFERENCE 5-3A

2018 RECORD 12-2

KEY RETURNERS RB Derriun Thompson (Sr., 6-1, 190); RB Alex George (Jr., 6-0, 240); OL Justin Wilson (Jr., 6-3, 255)

NOTEWORTHY This is Coach Tommy Poole’s last season as Prescott’s head coach. Poole is currently the school’s principal and will transition into administration full-time after the 2019 season. … The Curley Wolves advanced to the Class 3A semifinals last season. … Prescott won the Class 3A state championship in 2016 under Poole.

SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT

Aug. 27 Rison^

Sept. 6 at Mena

Sept. 20 at Hope

Sept. 27 Fouke*

Oct. 4 Bismarck*

Oct. 11 at Smackover*

Oct. 18 at Genoa Central*

Oct. 25 Horatio*

Nov. 1 Camden Harmony Grove*

Nov. 7 at Centerpoint*

^At Mulerider Stadium, Magnolia

*5-3A game

No. 2

Osceola

COACH Robert Hooks

CONFERENCE 3-3A

2018 RECORD 13-2

KEY RETURNERS QB M.J. Vance (Sr., 5-9, 210); WR/CB Greg Hooks (Sr., 6-1, 177); WR/CB Trey Moore (Sr., 5-10, 155)

NOTEWORTHY Osceola advanced to the Class 3A state championship game last season in Coach Robert Hooks’ second season. … The Seminoles won the 3-3A conference championship a year ago. … Hooks, a former assistant coach under Buck James at Camden Fairview and Bryant, is 24-5 in two seasons at Osceola.

SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT

Aug. 26 Valley View^

Sept. 6 Blytheville

Sept. 13 Gosnell

Sept. 27 at Hoxie*

Oct. 4 at Walnut Ridge*

Oct. 11 Manila*

Oct. 18 Harrisburg*

Oct. 25 at Piggott*

Nov. 1 at Corning*

Nov. 8 Newport*

^At Centennial Bank Stadium, Jonesboro

*3-3A game

No. 3

Camden Harmony Grove

COACH Ernie Horstkamp

CONFERENCE 5-3A

2018 RECORD 9-4

KEY RETURNERS WR Xaylon Falls (Sr., 5-8, 155); QB Zach Smith (Sr., 5-9, 140); DL Daniel Hicks (Sr., 5-10, 250)

NOTEWORTHY Ernie Horstkamp’s first season at Camden Harmony Grove was a successful one. The Hornets won nine games and advanced to the Class 3A quarterfinals. … Camden Harmony Grove’s four losses were to eventual state champions Junction City in Class 2A and Booneville in Class 3A, and Prescott and Smackover in the 5-3A Conference.

SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT

Aug. 30 Junction City

Sept. 6 at Bearden

Sept. 13 Fordyce

Sept. 27 at Bismarck*

Oct. 4 at Genoa Central*

Oct. 11 Horatio*

Oct. 18 at Centerpoint*

Oct. 25 Fouke*

Nov. 1 at Prescott*

Nov. 7 Smackover*

*5-3A game

No. 4

Rison

COACH Clay Totty

CONFERENCE 6-3A

2018 RECORD 13-1

KEY RETURNERS QB Jaylon Henry (Sr., 5-7, 150); RB Jamarien Frye (Jr., 6-2, 215); RB Jerrion Marshall (Sr., 5-6, 155)

NOTEWORTHY Rison won its first 13 games last season before losing at Osceola in the Class 3A semifinals. … Junior RB Jamarien Frye rushed for 1,336 yards and 26 touchdowns on 148 carries last season as a sophomore. … Coach Clay Totty is 207-56-1 at Rison.

SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT

Aug. 27 Prescott^

Sept. 6 at Fordyce

Sept. 20 Strong

Sept. 27 at Drew Central*

Oct. 4 McGehee*

Oct. 11 at Palestine-Wheatley*

Oct. 18 at Hampton*

Oct. 25 at Lake Village*

Nov. 1 Barton*

Nov. 8 Pine Bluff Dollarway*

^At Mulerider Stadium, Magnolia

*6-3A game

No. 5

Booneville

COACH Scott Hyatt

CONFERENCE 1-3A

2018 RECORD 15-0

KEY RETURNERS QB Evan Schlinker (Sr., 5-10, 155); RB Andrew Robertson (Sr., 5-7, 160); FB Cam Brasher (Sr., 5-9, 200)

NOTEWORTHY Booneville won its fourth state championship last season with a senior-laden nucleus. But the Bearcats return several members from that title game, including senior FB Cam Brasher. … The Bearcats are 25-2 over the past two seasons. … Booneville Coach Scott Hyatt has won two state championships with the Bearcats, earning the Class 4A state title in 2013 and last year’s 3A crown.

SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT

Aug. 30 at Clarksville

Sept. 6 Ozark

Sept. 13 at Pottsville

Sept. 27 Paris*

Oct. 4 at West Fork*

Oct. 11 Greenland*

Oct. 18 at Mansfield*

Oct. 25 at Charleston*

Nov. 1 Lamar*

Nov. 8 Cedarville*

*1-3A game

No. 6

Smackover

COACH Brian Brown

CONFERENCE 5-3A

2018 RECORD 10-2

KEY RETURNERS RB Dettravon Crockett (Sr., 5-10, 175); WR Jaqueze Modica (Sr., 5-11, 175); LB Dawson Biggers (Sr., 5-10, 180)

NOTEWORTHY Smackover won 10 games in COACH Brian Brown’s first season with the Buckaroos. … The Buckaroos’ signature victory was a 46-20 triumph over eventual Class 2A state champion Junction City on Sept. 1. … Senior RB Dettravon Crockett is Smackover’s leading returner on offense. He rushed for 816 yards last season.

SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT

Aug. 30 Hampton

Sept. 6 at Junction City

Sept. 13 at Shiloh Christian

Sept. 27 Centerpoint*

Oct. 4 at Horatio*

Oct. 11 Prescott*

Oct. 18 at Fouke*

Oct. 25 Genoa Central*

Nov. 1 at Bismarck*

Nov. 7 at Camden Harmony Grove*

*5-3A game