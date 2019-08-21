Arkansas man gets 30 years in rape, sexual assault

A 32-year-old Crawford County man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty on Friday to a variety of sex-related charges, including several involving children, court records show.

Henry Walter Ross, of Chester, pleaded guilty in Crawford County Circuit Court to one count of rape, two counts of sexual indecency with a child, two counts of second-degree sexual assault and one count of sexually grooming a child, according to records filed Friday.

Ross was arrested Nov. 27, 2018, a criminal information document shows. The report states the incidents happened between Jan. 1, 2017 and the date of his arrest.

In addition to 30 years of imprisonment, Ross was also sentenced to 26 years suspended imposition of sentence, conditioned upon Ross' enrollment and completion of the Reduction of Sexual Victimization Program, according to a plea agreement.

Ross, who was booked into the Crawford County jail on the date of his arrest and remained there Tuesday afternoon, according to an online jail roster, will also get credit for the jail time he already served, the agreement states.