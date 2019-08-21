Facebook adds new privacy feature

Facebook Inc. is making good on a promise the company made after last year's Cambridge Analytica scandal: It's rolling out a feature that will let users separate their Internet browsing history from their personal profiles.

The move is a risk for the world's largest social-media company because it could make Facebook advertising less accurate and potentially less valuable for marketers. Indeed, the executive leading the project, David Baser, said Facebook expects it to "decrease top-line revenue to some degree."

On Tuesday, the company unveiled "Off-Facebook Activity," a feature it previously called "Clear History," and one that chief executive Mark Zuckerberg first announced in May 2018. The tool enables users to disconnect their Facebook profiles from Web browsing data and other information the company collects from outside apps and sites.

The company is first debuting Off-Facebook Activity in South Korea, Spain and Ireland, with plans to offer it in other countries soon after.

"This is another way to give people more transparency and control on Facebook," the company said in a blog post.

Shares fell about 1.3% Tuesday in New York.

Jasmine Enberg, social-media analyst at research firm eMarketer, said the tool is part of Facebook's efforts to be clearer to users on how it tracks them and likely "an effort to stay one step ahead of regulators, in the U.S. and abroad."

Facebook faces increasing governmental scrutiny over its privacy practices, including a record $5 billion fine recently from the Federal Trade Commission for mishandling user data. Many of those lapses came to light after an outside developer sold the personal data of millions of Facebook users to Cambridge Analytica, a consultancy working with Donald Trump's campaign before the 2016 presidential election.

Boosting its privacy protections could help the company pre-empt regulation and further punishment. But it's a delicate dance, as Facebook still depends on highly targeted advertising for nearly all of its revenue.

"If this were widely adopted, it would mean less overall revenue for Facebook," Baser said. "And that's OK."

Facebook scoops up this data in a number of ways, including through tracking software that developers voluntarily add to their websites and apps. This helps make Facebook ads more effective: If a retailer knows what items a user clicks on a website, they can re-target the user with ads for those products on the social network.

Off-Facebook Activity is meant to show users what Facebook has collected, and offer a way to remove it. Users will have to seek out the new feature in their settings, where they'll see a list of companies and websites that have shared data with Facebook. Users then have two main options:

• Clear all browsing data from accounts, which means it will no longer be used for ad targeting.

• Tell Facebook to stop linking this data to the account.

In either instance, Facebook will continue to collect data about browsing activity, and store it on company servers. It just won't tie that data back to a specific user.

The social-media giant hopes to change perceptions with Off-Facebook Activity. The feature includes numerous links and additional sections intended to explain why Facebook has certain information, what it uses it for, and where it came from, according to a product demonstration provided to Bloomberg.

If people do use it, it could pose a challenge. The company makes most of its revenue from targeted ads, and decoupling browsing data from a user's profile will make it harder to show users relevant ads. Baser said that when he cleared his Off-Facebook Activity, his ads were "pretty terrible."

"I got a bunch of ads for tennis, which is a sport I haven't done in 14 years, because it's on my Facebook profile as an interest," he added.

The feature, which Facebook said was held up because of technical hurdles, does have limitations. Those who use Facebook's Login feature to sign into outside apps, for example, cannot separate the data collected from that app from their profiles, according to Baser.

Users also can't clear browsing data on a case-by-case basis -- that is, they can't remove a specific Web interaction from an account, or remove the browsing data from one particular app or website. Everything must be cleared together.

Information for this article was contributed by Kurt Wagner of Bloomberg News; by Barbara Ortutay of The Associated Press; and by Mike Isaac of The New York Times.

Business on 08/21/2019