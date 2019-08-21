Fowler drives in 4 runs in Cardinals 9-2 win over Brewers

ST. LOUIS -- Dexter Fowler hit a bases-loaded double and drove in four runs, leading the St. Louis Cardinals past the Milwaukee Brewers 9-4 on Tuesday night in the second game of the series between NL Central contenders.

Tyler Webb (1-1) earned his first major-league victory with one-third inning of work in his 79th career game. He struck out pitch-hitter Ben Gamel.

The Cardinals have won nine of their last 11 games, while the Brewers have lost six of their last eight. St. Louis remained in first place by a half-game over the Chicago Cubs, who beat San Francisco 5-3. Third-place Milwaukee is four games back.

St. Louis broke the game open with a four-run sixth against three Milwaukee relievers. Jeremy Jeffress (3-4) loaded the bases. Alex Claudio came in and struck out Kolten Wong. Junior Guerra entered and walked Harrison Bader, who was recalled earlier in the day. After striking out pinch-hitter Matt Carpenter, Fowler hit a 3-2 pitch into short left field that fell between three Brewers for a double and a 5-2 lead.

Wong hit a two-run single in the seventh, making it 7-2. The Cardinals added two more runs when Fowler and Tommy Edman drew bases-loaded walks.

Milwaukee went ahead 2-1 in the sixth. A two-out, run-scoring single by Eric Thames off reliever John Gant was charged to rookie Ryan Helsley, who pitched 1 1/3 innings. Gant allowed back-to-back singles by Hernan Perez and Orlando Arcia for the second run before giving way to Webb.

Yadier Molina drove in the Cardinals' first run, scoring Marcell Ozuna in the fourth. St. Louis then loaded the bases with two outs. Lane Thomas hit for starter Michael Wacha but flew out to center.

Wacha struck out five, allowing three hits and a walk in throwing 73 pitches.

Milwaukee scored its final two runs in the eighth.

Six Milwaukee pitchers combined for nine walks. It was the most walks the Cardinals, who stranded 10 runners, have received in a game this season.

Sports on 08/21/2019