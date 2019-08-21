Wilson Witzel, governor of Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro state, speaks at a news conference Tuesday after the hostages were freed. For video go to arkansasonline.com/821bus/

Police kill hostage taker on Brazil bus

RIO DE JANEIRO -- Brandishing a fake gun, a man on Tuesday took dozens of hostages on a bus in Brazil and threatened to set the vehicle on fire with gasoline before police shot him dead in a four-hour standoff on Latin America's longest bridge.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YY_msdfqhsU]

All the hostages were freed unharmed on an 8-mile-long bridge that offers a sweeping view of Rio de Janeiro's Sugarloaf Mountain and the statue of Christ the Redeemer.

The bridge links Rio to the Niteroi municipality across Guanabara Bay. Many people use it to travel to and from work in Rio, and hundreds of vehicles were backed up as police closed its eight lanes and tried to get control of the situation. The bus was coming from Sao Goncalo, a community struggling with poverty and violence.

Photo by AP/Agencia O Dia/RICARDO CASSIANO

A man brandishing a fake gun steps off a bus Tuesday on a bridge at Rio de Janeiro, where he had taken 37 hostages and threatened to set the vehicle on fire. Moments later, he was shot and killed by a police sniper. No hostages were injured.

Police initially said the man had a gun and a knife. Later, however, Lt. Col. Maurilio Nunes of the elite police squad that handled the hostage-taking said the gun was fake.

The man took 37 people hostage on the bus about 5:30 a.m., as commuter traffic was increasing, police said. He released two hostages, then another two, and then two more, separately. Later, he stepped out of the bus, threw an object resembling a bag and was shot by a sniper.

Israel, U.S. simulate retaking of ship

JERUSALEM -- Israel's military said Tuesday that it has conducted a joint exercise with U.S. Special Forces simulating the retaking of a hijacked ship.

The drill comes amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran in the Persian Gulf and efforts by President Donald Trump's administration to set up a naval security mission to protect shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Israel considers Iran to be its greatest enemy.

The Persian Gulf has seen six attacks on oil tankers in recent weeks amid a growing confrontation between the United States and Iran in the wake of Trump's withdrawal from the nuclear agreement between world powers and Tehran over a year ago.

The U.S. has blamed the attacks, along with the downing of an American surveillance drone in the Persian Gulf, on Iran. Iran has denied involvement in the tanker attacks.

Israeli officials said the two militaries "exercised regaining control of a hijacked ship and extracting forces from enemy territory." Footage released by the army showed commandos parachuting and rappelling onto a ship and storming a container ship-like vessel during the exercise, dubbed "Naval Rose."

The exercise was held last Wednesday, but details were only announced by the military on Tuesday.

Blast rocks arms depot near Baghdad

BAGHDAD -- A large explosion hit an arms depot belonging to an Iranian-backed militia faction north of Baghdad on Tuesday, the latest in a series of mysterious blasts at military bases and munitions depots around the country in the past few weeks.

The explosions have occurred on bases and in warehouses belonging to militia groups under the umbrella of the mainly Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces. The state-sanctioned militias have fought alongside Iraq's regular armed forces against the Islamic State.

Last week, an explosion at a munitions depot southwest of Baghdad killed one civilian and wounded 13 others. The exact cause for the blast is still unknown, although some officials blamed it on faulty storage.

Last month, an explosion took place at a base in Amirli, in Iraq's northern Salaheddin province, killing two Iranians. That attack was blamed on an unmanned drone that dropped explosives, with some Shiite militias blaming it on the Islamic State extremist group.

In response to the explosions, Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi last week banned unauthorized flights throughout the country and ordered all military camps and munitions warehouses to be moved outside Iraqi cities.

Records show emperor's WWII regrets

TOKYO -- Japanese public broadcaster NHK has obtained documents showing that former Emperor Hirohito repeatedly felt sorry about World War II and tried, unsuccessfully, to express his feelings by using the word "remorse" in a 1952 speech.

The records of conversations with Hirohito spanning several years were kept by Michiji Tajima, a top Imperial Household Agency official who took office after the war.

NHK obtained 18 notebooks through Tajima's family and aired a special program this past weekend.

As he was preparing his 1952 speech at a ceremony to commemorate Japan's return to independence with the end of the U.S. occupation, Hirohito insisted to Tajima that he "must include the word 'remorse'" in his speech, according to NHK.

That wish was relayed to then-Prime Minister Shigeru Yoshida, who advised against it, NHK said.

World War II, which ended with Japan's 1945 surrender after the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, was fought in the name of the emperor, who was considered divine.

The documents show that Hirohito felt that, instead of surrender, he wished he had been able to end the war earlier. He also privately expressed horror at the atrocities committed by the Japanese military, according to the documents.

Photo by AP/Kyodo News

These journals and notebooks kept by Michiji Tajima, a former top Imperial Household Agency official, contain the records of conversations with former Japanese Emperor Hirohito.

A Section on 08/21/2019