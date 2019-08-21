Italian prime minister quits post

Matteo Salvini (left), Italy’s interior minister, listens Tuesday as Premier Giuseppe Conte resigns during an address in the Senate in Rome. “I’d do it all again,” Salvini said of his call for early elections.

ROME -- Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte resigned Tuesday, blaming the collapse of his 14-month-old populist government on Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, who triggered a political crisis to try to force early elections.

Addressing the Senate, Conte blasted Salvini for setting in motion a "dizzying spiral of political and financial instability" by essentially pulling the plug on the government. Salvini's right-wing League party sought a no-confidence vote against Conte earlier this month, a bold move for the government's junior coalition partner.

Conte, a lawyer with no political experience who was tapped to break a post-election stalemate last year, handed his resignation to President Sergio Mattarella at the presidential palace Tuesday night.

Mattarella, who is head of state, requested that Conte and the rest of the government stay on in a caretaker role, while he works in the coming days to determine whether to call new elections. Mattarella will first see if another viable coalition can be cobbled together.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MzddKGgc1NU]

Salvini, who sat next to Conte during his speech, said "I'd do it all again."

Pressing for elections as soon as possible, Salvini said: "I don't fear Italians' judgment."

In the European Parliament election three months ago in Italy, Salvini's League party became the No. 1 political force among Italians. His crackdown on migrants, whom the party's voter base largely blames for crime, appears to be a huge factor in Salvini's climbing popularity.

Early elections would pull the plug on Parliament 3½ years ahead of schedule, perhaps as soon as late October. That would mean political campaigning in the middle of delicate budget maneuvers that will be closely monitored by the European Union. The EU is concerned about Italy's shaky finances and long-stagnant economy, and it expects billions of euros in budget slashing that lawmakers running for office might be loath to make.

While oft-bickering, the government made up of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the rival League party reflected the results of Italy's 2018 election and aimed to "interpret the desires of citizens who in their vote expressed a desire for change," Conte said.

Despite the acrimony, Conte defended the government's support for Salvini's migrant crackdown, including stiffening fines to as much as $1.1 million for captains of humanitarian rescue boats who dock without permission and allow migrants ashore, as well as the seizure of such boats.

"I don't take back anything of what we did, that's not my habit," Conte said.

Outside the Senate, a few groups of citizens rallied in support for the man they hoped would be the next premier. Some hoisted "Salvini for premier signs," others held 5-Star banners, while still others waved signs saying "We're with you, Conte."

Information for this article was contributed by Giada Zampano of The Associated Press.

Photo by AP/ANSA/ETTORE FERRARI

Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte (right center) is applauded Tuesday in the Senate in Rome after announcing his resignation. The populist leader blamed the collapse of his government on Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, leader of a right-wing junior coalition partner who has pressed for early elections. President Sergio Mattarella asked that Conte stay on in a caretaker role while Mattarella tries to form another viable coalition before deciding whether to call new elections.

A Section on 08/21/2019