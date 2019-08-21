Man wanted in North Carolina rapes arrested in northeast Arkansas, authorities say

A man wanted on multiple counts of rape out of North Carolina was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Jonesboro, a spokesman for the U.S. Marshals said.

Officers with the Jonesboro Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit assisted the U.S. Marshals Service in a “manhunt” for Jose Antonio Rodriguez Munoz, 35, in relation to felony warrants out of North Carolina in connection to nine rape charges, U.S. Marshals spokesman Bob Clark said.

“He has been deported three times and has found a way to re-enter every time,” he said. “We know he has some relatives in MS13.”

The Street Crimes Unit, along with the U.S. Marshals, located Rodriguez at a home in south Jonesboro after they received information that he was in the area, according to a statement by Jonesboro police. He was arrested without incident.

“We don’t know why he was in Jonesboro, but we think he might have some relatives in the area,” Clark said.