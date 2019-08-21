• A federal judge hearing Chicago's lawsuit against Jussie Smollett said she'll rule in October on the actor's request to toss the suit. The 10-minute status hearing Tuesday was the first since the civil case was moved to federal court from state court. The former Empire actor didn't attend the hearing in Chicago. The city accuses Smollett of staging an attack against himself in January. It sued in an attempt to force Smollett to pay $130,000 in police overtime and other expenses after state prosecutors dropped charges accusing him of filing a false report. The defense's motion to dismiss the case calls the bid to recoup costs a "perverse tactic" since charges were dismissed. Smollett's attorneys maintain that the attack was real.

Photo by Invision/AP file photo

In this June 23, 2019 file photo, Lil Nas X arrives at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

• Step aside, Lil Nas X. There's a new sheriff in town, and her name is Billie Eilish. Billboard announced Monday that the rising pop star's summer smash "Bad Guy" has hit No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart, ending an unprecedented 19-week ride at the top for Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road." After lurking in the No. 2 spot for nine weeks -- longer than any other runner-up in history -- "Bad Guy" marks Eilish's first No. 1 hit. The singer, who uploaded her first single to SoundCloud in 2015, retweeted Monday's news on Twitter, and Lil Nas X took to social media as well to celebrate his successor. "Congratulations to billie eilish!!" the country rapper wrote. "u deserve this!!" "Bad Guy" is the second track on Eilish's hit album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? The album debuted at No. 1 with the second-biggest opening of 2019, behind Ariana Grande's Thank U, Next, according to Billboard.

Photo by The New York Times/ Magdalena Wosinska

Singer Billie Eilish in Los Angeles, March 14, 2019.

• Former House Speaker Paul Ryan is moving his family from his hometown of Janesville, Wis., to a house in a Washington, D.C., suburb less than a year after he retired from Congress to spend more time with his children. Ryan spokesman Kevin Seifert said Tuesday that Ryan and his family will "temporarily" rent a house in Maryland and split their time between there and their longtime home in Janesville, which Ryan lived in throughout his 20 years in Congress. The move will put Ryan and his family closer to the sisters of Ryan's wife, Janna Ryan, who live in the area. Since leaving Congress at the end of 2018, Ryan has started the nonprofit American Idea Foundation.

Photo by AP file photo

In this June 7, 2018, photo, former House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., takes questions from reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington.

