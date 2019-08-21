Off The Wire

FOOTBALL

Cowboys extend LB Smith

The Dallas Cowboys agreed on a $64 million, five-year contract extension with linebacker Jaylon Smith. The 24-year-old Smith's contract, which includes $35.5 million in guaranteed money, was announced Tuesday. Smith said the new deal was "about being a Dallas Cowboy for life." A second-round draft pick by the Cowboys in 2016, Smith didn't make his NFL debut until 2017 after recovering from a left knee injury suffered in his final game at Notre Dame, where he was an All-American in 2015. Smith started all 16 games for the Cowboys last season, when he was second on the team in tackles (150) and tackles for loss (five). He played in all 16 games, with six starts, when he made his NFL debut in 2017. He was going into the final season of his rookie contract. Before nerve damage associated with tearing a ligament in his knee during Notre Dame's 44-28 loss to Ohio State in the Orange Bowl on New Year's Day 2016, Smith was considered a top prospect. While plenty of teams wondered if he could play again, the Cowboys took him with the 34th overall pick.

No charges for Zeke

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott won't face criminal charges after scuffling with a music festival security guard in Las Vegas. Prosecutor Steve Wolfson said Tuesday the findings of a police investigation "lacked prosecutorial merit." The NFL said last month that Elliott didn't violate league personal conduct rules and wouldn't face suspension. Elliott was handcuffed but not arrested after police said he pushed a security guard to the ground at the event in May at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Cellphone video obtained by celebrity website TMZ showed an event staff member stumbling over a parking barrier after Elliott bumped him. The guard initially declined to press charges but later filed a criminal complaint. Elliott has been absent from Cowboys training camp while in a contract dispute.

Patriots cut punter

The New England Patriots cut punter Ryan Allen, who booted them to three Super Bowl victories in six seasons. First signed as an undrafted free agent in 2013, the left-footer punted 409 times. He had five punts, putting three of them inside the 20-yard line, in February's Super Bowl victory over the Los Angeles Rams. The move likely means fifth-round draft choice Jake Bailey will make the team. He has punted twice in the exhibition season, including a 54-yarder against Tennessee on Saturday. Bailey left Stanford as the school's all-time leader in average per punt (43.8 yards). He is the first right-footed punter Patriots Coach Bill Belichick has ever drafted, according to the Boston Globe.

Brown practices

Receiver Antonio Brown practiced in a certified helmet with the Oakland Raiders on Tuesday, two days after being given an ultimatum by General Manager Mike Mayock to be "all in or all out." "He's all in, ready to go," Coach Jon Gruden said. "That's my understanding. Really happy to have him out here. He's a great player." Brown didn't attend practice Sunday as he worked to find a helmet he was comfortable using and that met safety standards set by the NFL and NFLPA. He lost a grievance last week in which he sought to be allowed to use the Schutt Air Advantage helmet he has worn throughout his career. But the helmet was too old to be certified as safe. He had hoped to find a newer version of his preferred helmet that could be approved, but the one he submitted failed a safety test conducted by the league and union. He filed a second grievance Monday seeking a one-year grace period, according to a person familiar with the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity because it wasn't made public. But he is back practicing with the team while that gets resolved. Brown was not wearing a helmet during the open portion of practice and spent some of the time during stretch in the nearby weight room. But he walked off the field after practice holding a new helmet, and Gruden said he's running well after also missing time with frostbitten feet.

Auburn names QB

Freshman Bo Nix will be Auburn's starting quarterback in the season opener. Auburn announced Coach Gus Malzahn's decision on Twitter on Tuesday, officially ending a battle with redshirt freshman Joey Gatewood. Nix will lead the 16th-ranked Tigers against Oregon on Aug. 31 in Arlington, Texas. He was a five-star prospect rated the nation's top dual-threat quarterback in the 247Sports composite rankings. Nix's father, Patrick, played quarterback for the Tigers from 1992-95. The 6-2, 207-pound Bo Nix enrolled in January after leading his father's Pinson Valley High School team to consecutive Class 6A state titles. He set Alabama state career records with 12,000-plus yards of total offense and 161 touchdowns accounted for, including 127 passing and 34 rushing.

SOCCER

St. Louis gets team

Major League Soccer awarded its next expansion franchise to St. Louis, where a new downtown stadium will be built and the team will begin play during the 2022 season. MLS Commissioner Don Garber made the announcement Tuesday at the Palladium near Lafayette Square. The team does not yet have a name. The team will be owned by Carolyn Kindle-Betz, president of Enterprise Holdings Foundation; local businessmen Andy Taylor and Jim Kavanaugh; and six female members of the Taylor family. That makes the St. Louis franchise the first female majority-owned club in MLS history. The team will push the league to 28 clubs, including a handful beginning play in the next few years. FC Cincinnati is playing its inaugural season this year, Inter Miami FC and Nashville SC begin play next year, Austin FC begins play in 2021, and St. Louis will follow the next year.

Trial set on pay

A judge has set a May 5 trial date for the gender-discrimination lawsuit filed by the women's national team against U.S. Soccer. District Judge R. Gary Klausner assigned the date at a hearing Monday in Los Angeles, which came less than a week after mediation between the two sides broke down. The players sued U.S. Soccer in March, alleging institutionalized gender discrimination that includes inequitable compensation when compared with their counterparts on the men's national team. The federation claims that compensation for each team is the result of separate collective bargaining agreements, and that the pay structures are different as a result. The players and U.S. Soccer had requested a trial date after the Tokyo Olympics, which start July 25.

BASEBALL

Kluber suffers setback

Corey Kluber's comeback has been sidetracked. The Cleveland Indians ace will be shut down for two weeks with an abdominal strain, an injury he suffered as he was rehabbing from a broken arm. Kluber was pulled from a minor-league outing for Class AAA Columbus at Charlotte on Sunday after one scoreless inning because of abdominal tightness. It was his third rehab start as he tries to return from the injury, and he was scheduled to throw 80-85 pitches. If everything had gone well, it was possible he could have rejoined the Indians' rotation this week or soon after. Instead, he returned to Cleveland, and the team said imaging tests confirmed the strain.

Photo by AP file photo

In this May 22, 2019 file photo Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) walks off the field after NFL football practice in Frisco, Texas.

Sports on 08/21/2019