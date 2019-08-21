Patient Cardinals pounce on Brewers in sixth

Dexter Fowler of the St. Louis Cardinals celebrates after hitting a three-run double during the sixth inning of the Cardinals’ 9-4 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night in St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS -- Dexter Fowler hit a bases-loaded double and drove in four runs, leading the St. Louis Cardinals past the Milwaukee Brewers 9-4 on Tuesday night in the second game of the series between National League Central contenders.

Tyler Webb (1-1) earned his first major-league victory with one-third inning of work in his 79th career game. He struck out pitch-hitter Ben Gamel.

Six Milwaukee pitchers combined for nine walks. It was the most walks the Cardinals, who stranded 10 runners, have received in a game this season.

The Cardinals have won nine of their past 11 games, while the Brewers have lost six of their past eight. St. Louis remained in first place by a half-game over the Chicago Cubs, who beat San Francisco 5-3. Third-place Milwaukee is four games back.

St. Louis broke the game open with a four-run sixth against three Milwaukee relievers. Jeremy Jeffress (3-4) loaded the bases. Alex Claudio came in and struck out Kolten Wong. Junior Guerra entered and walked Harrison Bader, who was recalled earlier in the day from the minor leagues, to tie the score at 2-2. After pinch-hitter Matt Carpenter struck out, Fowler hit a 3-2 pitch into short left field that fell between three Brewers for a double and a 5-2 lead.

Wong hit a two-run single in the seventh, making it 7-2. The Cardinals added two more runs when Fowler and Tommy Edman drew bases-loaded walks in the inning.

Milwaukee went ahead 2-1 in the sixth. A two-out, run-scoring single by Eric Thames off reliever John Gant was charged to rookie Ryan Helsley, who pitched 11/3 innings. Gant allowed back-to-back singles by Hernan Perez and Orlando Arcia for the second run before giving way to Webb.

PIRATES 4, NATIONALS 1 Starling Marte hit a tie-breaking three-run home run in the eighth inning as host Pittsburgh beat Washington.

REDS 3, PADRES 2 Freddy Galvis hit a tie-breaking two-run home run in the sixth inning, and Aristides Aquino added an RBI single as host Cincinnati beat San Diego.

BRAVES 5, MARLINS 1 Freddie Freeman homered twice and drove in four runs, and Dallas Keuchel (Arkansas Razorbacks) went six innings as Atlanta defeated visiting Miami.

CUBS 5, GIANTS 3 Anthony Rizzo homered twice and Cole Hamels pitched six innings, helping host Chicago top San Francisco.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ANGELS 5-2, RANGERS 1-3 Delino DeShields raced home from second base with the winning run in the 11th inning, giving host Texas a doubleheader split with Los Angeles. In the opener, Mike Trout hit a two-run home run as part of a three-run first inning for the Angels.

TWINS 14, WHITE SOX 4 Nelson Cruz homered and drove in 3 runs on 4 hits for host Minnesota in his second game back from a wrist injury to down Chicago.

ORIOLES 4, ROYALS 1 Hanser Alberto hit a tie-breaking three-run home run in the eighth inning, and host Baltimore ended an eight-game losing streak by beating Kansas City.

MARINERS 7, RAYS 4 Tom Murphy hit a tie-breaking home run, his sixth in the past four games, in the sixth inning to lift visiting Seattle past Tampa Bay.

ASTROS 6, TIGERS 3 George Springer, Jose Altuve and Martin Maldonado homered to lead host Houston past Detroit.

INTERLEAGUE

METS 9, INDIANS 2 Michael Conforto hit a tie-breaking home run moments after Cleveland left fielder Oscar Mercado dropped a fly ball as host New York rolled past Cleveland.

PHILLIES 3, RED SOX 2 Aaron Nola allowed 2 runs on 4 hits and 1 walk while striking out 7 in 7 innings to win for the sixth time in his past seven decisions, cruising to a victory over host Boston.

