Police investigating death in northeast Arkansas as homicide, officials say

Police are investigating the death of a person found in Mississippi County on Monday as a homicide, officials said.

A mower discovered the victim’s body near the 2400 block of South Elm Street in Blytheville, according to Mississippi County coroner Mike Godsey.

Godsey said he pronounced the person dead at about 2:30 p.m.

The victim’s body was taken to the state Crime Lab to determine its identity and cause of death, officials said. The coroner said Wednesday afternoon he hadn’t received confirmation of the person’s identity.

According to Godsey, Blytheville police consider the death a homicide.