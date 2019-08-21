Queries on starter lingering

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas Coach Chad Morris has been prodded on the quarterback topic.

So has offensive coordinator Joe Craddock.

Quarterbacks glance Returning starters None Losses Ty Storey (9 starts in 2018), Cole Kelley (2), Connor Noland (1), Daulton Hyatt (moved to WR) Who’s back John Stephen Jones Who’s new Ben Hicks, Nick Starkel, KJ Jefferson Walk-ons Jack Lindsey Analysis Storey (15) and Kelley (5) combined for 20 turnovers last season, so slashing that number is the first order of business at the position. The next item is increasing scoring production and improving the downfield threat to loosen up secondaries and open up more areas of the field. Quarterbacks are capable runners when the Morris system is functioning in top gear, so the mobility of the top two candidates Starkel and Hicks will be under scrutiny. Starkel has shown a stronger arm and tighter spiral with a high spin rate during camp. Jones had the best success at leading scoring drives through the first two weeks of camp. The top offense has had its struggles against the first defense during the periods open to the media.

The players also have gotten their fair share of questions about the quarterback competition and who might start the season opener against Portland State on Aug. 31.

Morris said Tuesday that today's scrimmage will have a big bearing on who the starter will be, but he still isn't ready to name his guy.

"I'm not naming one," Morris said. "But I'll tell you this: I'm looking for consistency again."

Transfers Nick Starkel and Ben Hicks have taken the most work with the offensive starters through 16 practices in camp. But redshirt freshman John Stephen Jones has moved the ball well with whichever unit he's been directing, both Morris and Craddock have said.

The Razorbacks are one of three SEC teams that had not named a starter at quarterback, joining Mississippi State and Vanderbilt. On Tuesday, Auburn announced true freshman Bo Nix had beaten out Joey Gatewood.

The Arkansas quarterbacks had not spoken with the media since Aug. 3, after the second practice of camp, until Tuesday night.

"It's not really even talked about in the room," Starkel said of the starting job. "We've been rotating, same rotation since Day 1. And we know coach is evaluating everything we do. We've just been on our toes and attacking everything."

Said Hicks: "We've all done some good things. That's up to Coach Morris and coach Craddock. I feel like I've done my job, and that's what I'm trying to do every day at camp. Just do my job and take it one day at a time and see what happens when they make that decision.

"They're just trying to go by practice every single day, and when that decision's made, the decision's made and we'll live with it and go on and try and make the best of the situation."

Starkel, a 6-3, 214-pound transfer from Texas A&M, worked early in practice with the No. 1 offense Tuesday and went 1 for 2 in a three-play set. He connected with Treylon Burks on a quick comeback on the left flank on the first play. Mike Woods got his hands on a slant from the right slot on the third snap but could not come down with the high pass.

Starkel said it was hard to get in a groove in Saturday's situational scrimmage, and that the ability to conduct sustained drives is more on the agenda today.

"I feel like I've done pretty well [in move-the-ball settings]," Starkel said. "I've done actually very well. That's where I think I thrive the most, being able to keep the offense going, uptempo, keep the drive going really."

The senior Hicks, a 6-1, 217-pounder, went 0 for 2 with the second group in his opening three-play session.

Morris said Hicks probably would start today's scrimmage with the first unit.

"But it'll rotate back and forth," he said. "It'll go Nick and Ben and John Stephen and KJ [Jefferson]. They'll all get some reps tomorrow."

Starkel and Hicks both threw several interceptions early in camp, and that's a key area of concern for the Razorbacks after shaky ball security in 2018 with quarterbacks Ty Storey and Cole Kelley.

Craddock let on what he thought would most likely identify the starter after the Hogs' first scrimmage.

"Just consistency," Craddock said. "Whoever I put you in there with -- if I put you in there with the threes -- Ben or Nick, go put it in the end zone. That's what we're wanting to see. Who can move the ball? Who can be the most consistent taking care of the football?

"Last year, we were around 129 or 130 in turnovers lost. I think we've done a much better job at this point in fall camp. So, we've just got to continue to take care of the ball, and we're on the right track of doing that."

On Saturday, Morris discussed how the decision would be made on the starting quarterback.

"We're going to get in there, and we'll take a series of everything that matters leading up to the point and go, 'Hey, look, this is where we're at right now, and we've got to go with it,' " he said. "But I'll tell you this: It's going to take them all to win this year."

Morris said he knows the decision will be tough, but "it'll be the right decision. Whatever decision we make will be the right decision. What I love about it is it's just elevating this entire football team."

Morris said his staff members will have input on the decision, but they have one vote "and I've got one more than all of them."

Tight end Cheyenne O'Grady, speaking earlier in camp, touted the competition between Hicks and Starkel.

"If there's one word to describe both of them it's competition," O'Grady said. "It's not a bad thing. It's bringing the best out of both of them, and it's making us better just seeing them being able to compete and put their best foot forward for us. We're trying to do the same for them."

Offensive players have been careful about not expressing a preference in the quarterback derby.

"They're some guys that can really spin the ball," tight end Grayson Gunter said. "Nick and Ben are the two guys that come to mind first, but we got John Stephen Jones, and KJ Jefferson can really let it rip."

Said Jordan Jones, prior to his ankle injury suffered Saturday: "The quarterbacks have been great. They all look great. I don't really have a preference who goes in. They can both sling it, and KJ can sling it, too."

Receiver De'Vion Warren poked fun at the velocity of the quarterbacks earlier in camp.

"What have I thought of Nick Starkel's passes? I have thought that Nick needs to relax sometimes and stop acting like he's Brett Favre and take some heat off the ball," Warren said. "Him and Mr. Hicks, too, need to relax. They've been Brett Favre-ing it the last couple of days. I love them. The competition is great."

Receiver Mike Woods said the competition at quarterback is reflective of what's going on at various other positions.

"That competition is going to bring the best out of everybody," Woods said. "If you want it, you're going to go get it. May the best man win."

Tailback Rakeem Boyd signed with Texas A&M in 2016, the same year Starkel joined the Aggies.

"We interacted a lot," Boyd said. "I redshirted with him. He's got a good mindset and a good skill set. He's a smart guy. He knows what he's doing."

Morris echoed that point Tuesday when he talked about Starkel having to play catchup to Hicks on the playbook this summer. Hicks ran with the first offense virtually all spring.

"I've been very impressed and pleased with the way Nick has grasped the offense since coming in here in June," Morris said. "I think that that may be part of something that may have kept him back a little bit, but he's done a really good job of that.

"He is extremely intelligent. You would expect both of them to be. They're both college grads. He's progressed really well. I think there are some things at times, Ben being in the offense a little bit longer, at times it really shows. But, I've been pleased with the way Nick has progressed in working that."

Morris announced Kelley as the Game 1 starter on the Monday of game week for the season opener last year. Will he beat that this time around?

