HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Fountain Lake names interim coach

Fountain Lake named assistant coach Kenny Shelton as its interim head coach at a special school board meeting Tuesday, Fountain Lake Athletic Director Marc Davis told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Shelton, the Cobras' offensive coordinator last season, will take over for Brandon Barbaree, who resigned last week because of personal reasons.

The Cobras host Hot Springs in their season opener Sept. 6

-- Jeremy Muck

WOMEN'S SOCCER

OBU, Harding picked third and fourth in GAC

Ouachita Baptist University and Harding University were picked to finish third and fourth, respectively, in the Great American Conference's preseason poll.

OBU returns GAC newcomer of the year Ashlyn Heckman, who had six goals and five assists, and freshman of the year Jaymee Dotson, who had three goals and five assists. The team also returns five All-GAC honorees in first-team defender Simone Norvell, second-team goalkeeper Erin Webster, and honorable mention selections Isabella Lowry, Meagan North and Carmen Scott.

Harding was picked fourth after finishing 7-10 a year ago.

Oklahoma Baptist was picked to finish first, while Southwestern Oklahoma State was picked second. Southern Nazarene, East Central (Okla.) and Northwestern Oklahoma State round out the poll.

MEN'S SOCCER

Lyon College loses home opener

Lyon College lost 1-0 to LSU-Alexandria on Tuesday in Batesville.

Alan Abornaz scored from outside the penalty box in the 39th minute. Lyon goalkeeper Vicente Alamos made seven saves.

Both teams had 11 shots on goal.

Sports on 08/21/2019