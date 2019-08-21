Garret Anderson of the Los Angeles Angels drove in a team-record 10 runs on this date in 2007 in an 18-9 victory over the New York Yankees.

This date in baseball

1926 Ted Lyons of the Chicago White Sox pitched a no-hitter over the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. The 6-0 victory was achieved in 1 hour, 7 minutes.

1930 Chick Hafey of the St. Louis Cardinals hit for the cycle and drove in five runs in a 16-6 rout of the Philadelphia Phillies.

1931 Babe Ruth hit his 600th home run as the New York Yankees beat the St. Louis Browns 11-7.

1947 The first Little League World Series was at Williamsport, Pa. The Maynard Midgets of Williamsport won the series.

1972 Steve Carlton of Philadelphia had his 15-game winning streak snapped when Phil Niekro and the Atlanta Braves beat the Phillies 2-1 in 11 innings.

1975 Pitching brothers Rick and Paul Reuschel of the Chicago Cubs combined to throw a 7-0 shutout against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Rick went 61/3 innings and Paul finished the shutout for the first ever by two brothers.

1982 Milwaukee pitcher Rollie Fingers became the first player to achieve 300 career saves as the Brewers beat the Seattle Mariners 3-2.

1986 Spike Owens had four hits and became the first major league player in 40 years to score six runs in a game as the Boston Red Sox routed the Cleveland Indians 24-5 with a 24-hit attack.

2007 Garret Anderson of the Los Angeles Angels drove in a team-record 10 runs in an 18-9 rout of the New York Yankees. Anderson hit a grand slam, a three-run home run, a two-run double and an RBI double to become the 12th player in major league history to have 10 RBI in a game.

2007 Arizona's Mark Reynolds tied the major league record for consecutive strikeouts by a non-pitcher when he fanned in his ninth consecutive plate appearance in a 7-4 loss to Milwaukee. Reynolds struck out in his first two at-bats against Dave Bush to match the record. Bush hit Reynolds with a pitch in the sixth, ending the streak.

2011 Johnny Damon lost a grand slam to a video review in the seventh inning, then hit a game-ending home run in the ninth that lifted the Tampa Bay Rays over the Seattle Mariners 8-7. Damon connected for a leadoff shot in the ninth on the first pitch from Dan Cortes. The Rays trailed 5-4 in the seventh when Damon launched a drive to right-center field. First ruled a home run, the umpires changed the call to a three-run double after a video review.

2015 Mike Fiers pitched the second no-hitter in the major leagues in nine days, leading the Houston Astros to a 3-0 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Having never thrown a complete game in his five-year career, Fiers was dominant. He struck out 10 and walked three, retiring the final 21 batters. Fiers struck out Justin Turner on his 134th pitch to end it.

Today's birthdays Luke Weaver, 26; Derek Fisher, 26; Brandon Drury, 27; Mason Williams, 28; Christian Vazquez, 29; Ehire Adrianza, 30; Tim Collins, 30; J.D. Martinez, 32; Jesse Chavez 36.

Sports on 08/21/2019