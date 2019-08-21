Travelers drop tight game

The Arkansas Travelers fell out of first place in the second-half Texas League standings Tuesday night, suffering a 4-3 loss to the Corpus Christi Hooks in front of an announced crowd of 2,167 at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

Jarred Kelenic doubled with two outs in the ninth, but Hooks reliever Andre Scrubb struck out Kyle Lewis to end the contest and send the Travelers to their seventh loss in their past 10 games. Tulsa, by virtue of its 4-3 victory over Amarillo earlier in the evening, takes over first place in the Texas League North Division second-half standings. The Travs won the first half.

Corpus Christi scored all four of its runs in the fourth inning. Stephen Wrenn's bases-loaded triple gave the Hooks a 4-2 lead.

Ricardo Sanchez (8-10) took the loss. He gave up all 4 runs, allowed 4 hits, walked 3 and struck out 4.

Arkansas scored twice in the first inning. Lewis drove in a run with a fielder's choice, and the second run came home on catcher Chuckie Robinson's fielding error.

Lewis closed the gap to 4-3 in the seventh with a run-scoring single.

Hooks starter Brett Conine (1-0) earned the victory. He lasted 6 innings while giving up 5 hits, 2 walks and striking out 7. He gave up two runs, one earned. Scrubb pitched two innings to earn his third save.

Arkansas outhit Corpus Christi 9-8, with Kelenic and Logan Taylor each collecting two hits.

c. christi AB R H BI arkansas AB R H BI

DeLaCruz, lf 5 0 1 0 Walton, ss 4 1 1 0

Meyers, cf 4 0 2 0 White, 1b 4 2 1 0

Arauz, ss 3 1 0 0 Kelenic, cf 5 0 2 0

Shaver, 3b 3 1 1 0 Lewis, lf 5 0 1 2

Adams, 1b 3 0 1 0 Cowan, 2b 3 0 1 0

Dawson, rf 4 1 0 1 Raleigh, c 4 0 0 0

Wrenn, dh 4 1 1 2 T.-Willims, dh 4 0 1 0

Robinson, c 2 0 2 0 Taylor, 3b 4 0 2 0

Duarte, 2b 4 0 0 0 Liberato, rf 4 0 0 0

TOTALS 32 4 8 3 totals 37 3 9 2

Corpus Christi 000 400 000 -- 4 8 2

Arkansas 200 000 100 -- 3 9 2

E -- Robinson, Dawson, Lewis 2. DP -- Arkansas 1. LOB -- Corpus Christi 8, Arkansas 10. 2B -- Robinson, De La Cruz, Kelenic 2. 3B -- Wrenn. SB -- Robinson. CS -- Lewis.

C. CHRISTI IP H R ER BB SO

Conine, W 1-0 6 5 2 1 2 7

Hernandez 1 3 1 1 0 2

Scrubb S, 3 2 1 0 0 0 2

ARKANSAS IP H R ER BB SO

Sanchez L, 8-10 4 4 4 4 3 4

Delaplane 2 1 0 0 1 4

Haberer 1 0 0 0 2 1

Fletcher 2 3 0 0 1 2

WP -- Sanchez, Fletcher. HBP -- by Conine (White). Umpires -- Home: Barba; First: Robinson; Third: Ghani. Time -- 3:05. Attendance -- 2,167.

Sports on 08/21/2019