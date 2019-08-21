UNDER THE RADAR: Gravette’s Shylee Morrison.

Westside Eagle Observer/MIKE ECKELS Gravette's Shylee Morrison (15) flys past Blakelee Winn (Lady Hawks 22) and Maria Socha (Lady Hawks 15) on her way to the basket for a layup late in the fourth quarter of the Gravette-Pea Ridge basketball contest in Gravette Jan. 11.

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR basketball prospect is Gravette’s Shylee Morrison.

Class: 2021

Position: Point guard

Size: 5-6

Stats: As a sophomore, she averaged 14.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3 assists and 2.6 steals while shooting 45% from the field and 34% from beyond the three-point line

Interest: Tulsa, Oral Roberts, Harding, Henderson State, Arkansas Tech, OBU, Drury

Coach Will Pittman:

“She’s very skilled. She’s one of those that her ball handling and shooting is good. She’s a got a good mind for the game. She’s been playing for us since the ninth grade on varsity.”

“She’s an outstanding defender. I think that probably gets overlooked sometimes. Physically she’s just a very tough kid. She’ll get hit in the nose and bleed all over the place and get it fixed and go right back in.

“She’s a straight A student. She’s great off the court. She’s one I don’t have to worry about.”