What John Chavis and Joe Craddock said after Wednesday's scrimmage

Defensive coordinator John Chavis

• It's been a hard grind in this camp. We're not nearly where we need to be, but we're heading in the right direction. We have young men with talent and we have to keep pushing the envelope. Got some good work in today. Won't be as physical tomorrow.

• Best things in camp he's seen: Attitude of our players and the way they've come to work. They've taken the hard-hat approach. When we cross those lines it's all business. We've gotten better fundamentally and with our technique. Our players' approach to practice has been excellent.

• There's been several guys on the second unit who he's excited about. He said there are a couple of defensive linemen catching his eye. We've had some positions where we have some depth. There will be a couple of freshmen I won't name who will be able to help us this season.

• On today's scrimmage: I'm not going to comment on that. I think they "participated very, very well." I was very pleased with the way guys competed today. We stayed inside the whole time.

• We had to throw Bumper Pool in the fire when he wasn't ready last year. He looks like an SEC linebacker, and he's got guys behind him pushing him. We want that kind of competition. We worked Hayden Henry a bunch at Will linebacker. He's going to play multiple positions at linebacker.

• There's a lot of value in the Beanie Bowl on Saturday. It'll give us some time to recover. It's not going to be a real physical thing. It'll be more of a mock deal.

• That's where you're supposed to play ball, on grass. I had a boss at one time who really liked it.

• D'Vone McClure has been a good addition at linebacker.

• We've worked a little bit on Portland State. We're basically working on situational things that will apply to the whole year. I'm not ready to talk about them yet.

• On all the scrimmages: I think in a lot of situations I liked what I saw, but there are things to clean up. The players will learn a lot from the things they see on film from today's scrimmage.

Offensive coordinator Joe Craddock

• Today was the last day we'll really evaluate the quarterbacks. Hopefully sooner than later we'll name somebody. Chad Morris has one more vote than any of the offensive coaches. We're looking for a guy who can get us in the end zone.

• On QB play today: Hard to tell to be honest. Ben had a couple of plays when he pulled the ball down and ran, and coach blew the whistle. Nick wanted to run a sneak once and I wouldn't let him. Don't want to put those guys in jeopardy.

• Feels like every time we scrimmage we lose someone, but that didn't happen today. We held some guys out on the offensive line, at receiver and at running back. We have to get the best unit on the field next Saturday.

• We ran about 80 plays in today's workout.

• Film says enough on the quarterbacks. We don't take input from receivers. We'll see if both guys play in the opener. It could be a possibility. We've seen enough on them to make a decision and live with it.

• Some situational stuff today and probably 1/4 of it was tackle to the ground. Some periods we said to stay up, others we just told guys to track the ball. It was good for us today to mix it up.

• Injuries have been tough. I want to say six guys who were going to start have missed time.

• Trey Knox wasn't back today. He's missed several days. We're waiting to find out his situation.

• I know John Stephen Jones threw a touchdown to Blake Kern. We scored a couple of touchdowns where I couldn't tell you who it was.

• Myron Cunningham has played some left tackle and has been at right guard, too. Colton is coming back off his injury and we expect him back by the first game.

• I think potentially having 11 new starters on offense this year shows where we're going. It's tough having guys like Deon Stewart out. It breaks my heart to see him go down. I love him to death. He had a great summer leading the guys. It also presents other opportunities for freshman to step up. Coach told them at the end of the scrimmage that they've got to grow up quick. This is the SEC, this isn't high school.

• I feel confident in my room. Ben knows the offense and has been in it for years, and Nick has come in and been a quick learner. I want them to understand the fine details of the offense. Know every detail in the offense. Jones has put some pressure on us coaches to give him a shot.

• We've challenged Ty Clary to step up and be a leader on the line. He gets us in the right calls and does what we ask him to do. He knows he's a veteran guy and has to take on a big role.

• A'Montae Spivey: He's dealt with a little bit of a rib deal and has played through some of that pain. He's slowly coming along, but hopefully we can get him some valuable playing experience in Game 1.

• We may have had one turnover today on a tipped ball. I still harp on that. If we can take care of the ball and not put the defense in a bad spot, that's ideal.

• Blake Anderson recruited me. I would not be here without him. I remember Wendy Anderson a lot during the recruiting process. Blake found me and gave me a shot, and I owe him a lot. Me and my family have said a lot of prayers for him and his family. We wish them nothing but the best. It's really sad that his wife passed. She fought hard - really, really hard.